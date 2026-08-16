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Home > Sports News > AUS vs BAN 1st Test Match Highlights: Bangladesh Beat Australia by 9 Wickets, Register First-Ever Test Win on Australian Soil | Full Scorecard

AUS vs BAN 1st Test Match Highlights: Bangladesh Beat Australia by 9 Wickets, Register First-Ever Test Win on Australian Soil | Full Scorecard

Bangladesh produced a historic nine-wicket victory over Australia in the first Test, taking the series lead. Hasan Mahmud’s match-winning bowling, Tanzid Hasan Sakib’s century, Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s five-for, and Mominul Haque’s unbeaten knock powered the memorable triumph.

Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in frame. Image Credit: AFP and X
Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in frame. Image Credit: AFP and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 11:09 IST

Australia vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh has done the unthinkable as they have defeated Australia on their own soil. Away from home, the Bangla Tigers have recorded a dominating victory, outplaying the number-one-ranked team comfortably in all three aspects of the game. Mominul Haque smashed the winning runs, as the visitors took a lead in the series with a nine-wicket win. The win was led by some incredible individual performances from Hasan Mahmud, Tanzid Hasan Sakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto and others. 

Without two of their star pacers, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam, Bangladesh put up a show that has possibly shell-shocked the Australians. Having lost the practice game and their last test by an innings, no one would have imagined this result. 

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AUS vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud Stars in 1st Innings

Hasan Mahmud starred in the first innings as the right-arm pacer picked up six wickets. Thanks to his bowling performance, the Tigers were able to bowl out Australia for only 198 runs. His six wickets included some prized scalps of Travis Head and Steve Smith among others. 

For Australia, Steve Smith was the only batter who appeared to put up a fight with the bat in hand. The right-hander scored 71 runs in 109 balls before Mahmud got the better of him.

Australia vs Bangladesh: Bangla Tigers Bat Hosts Out of The Test

With the bat in hand, Tanzid Hasan Sakib led the charge with a century in what was only his second Test match. He was dropped early on in his innings and made the opposition pay for their mistake. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 84 batting at four. Lower down the order, Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 65 and received able support from the tailenders to set up a lead of 228 runs.

Josh Hazlewood, returning to action after a long injury break, was Australia’s best bowler on the park. The right-arm pacer picked up six wickets while the rest of his teammates found it hard against a resilient Bangladeshi team. 

Cameron Green Century Goes in Vain

Cameron Green scored a century in the third innings as the Australians were faced with a mammoth lead of 228 runs. The tall all-rounder scored 104 runs in 201 balls. However, the lack of support from the rest of the batters meant that Australia could only set Bangladesh a target of 57 runs. 

With the ball, Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished with a five-wicket haul. Moreover, Hasan Mahmud continued his fine form and picked up three wickets. 

Bangladesh script history

Bangladesh recorded their first Test win in Australia after returning to these shores after 27 years. The Asian side got to the target of 57 runs at the loss of only Sakib’s wicket. Mominul Haque (30*) scored the winning runs with Shadman Islam (25*) accompanying him.

Also Read: ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 to Begin on Gandhi Jayanti? ICC Plans Historic October 2 Launch in South Africa — Report

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AUS vs BAN 1st Test Match Highlights: Bangladesh Beat Australia by 9 Wickets, Register First-Ever Test Win on Australian Soil | Full Scorecard

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AUS vs BAN 1st Test Match Highlights: Bangladesh Beat Australia by 9 Wickets, Register First-Ever Test Win on Australian Soil | Full Scorecard
AUS vs BAN 1st Test Match Highlights: Bangladesh Beat Australia by 9 Wickets, Register First-Ever Test Win on Australian Soil | Full Scorecard
AUS vs BAN 1st Test Match Highlights: Bangladesh Beat Australia by 9 Wickets, Register First-Ever Test Win on Australian Soil | Full Scorecard
AUS vs BAN 1st Test Match Highlights: Bangladesh Beat Australia by 9 Wickets, Register First-Ever Test Win on Australian Soil | Full Scorecard

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