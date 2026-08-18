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Home > Sports News > AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Ian Chappell Says ‘Bulls**t As Beau Webster Bats At No.7 Against Bangladesh In Shocking Defeat

AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Ian Chappell Says ‘Bulls**t As Beau Webster Bats At No.7 Against Bangladesh In Shocking Defeat

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell lambasted the national team's decision to bat Beau Webster as low as No.7 during their shocking defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test at the Marrara Oval in Darwin.

AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Ian Chappell Says 'Bulls**t As Beau Webster Bats At No.7 Against Bangladesh In Shocking Defeat. (Image Credits: X)
AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Ian Chappell Says 'Bulls**t As Beau Webster Bats At No.7 Against Bangladesh In Shocking Defeat. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 11:10 IST

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell lambasted the national team’s decision to bat Beau Webster as low as No.7 during their shocking defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test at the Marrara Oval in Darwin. Additionally, Chappell was also highly critical of the selectors for picking wrong players to play at wrong spots.

AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Australia make one change to their squad

While Jake Weatherald has been dropped from the second Test, there are still a lot of questions that the Aussie batting needs to answer during their second Test against Bangladesh at Mackay from August 22, where they would be playing to avoid an embarrassing series whitewash, having lost the first Test at Darwin by nine wickets.

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Speaking to nine.com.au, Chappell said:

“If you pick the wrong people in the first place, you can get into trouble. With their selections, they have shown to me that they do not understand things very well. He is there to make centuries, and you are batting him at seven. What is that? That is bulls**t,” Chappell said.

Chappell also wants to recall young opener Sam Konstas, who was dropped after a disastrous West Indies tour last year, to return and partner Renshaw at the top, allowing Travis Head to return to his much-productive middle-order slot. He also said that the selectors should not persist any longer with Marnus Labuschagne at number three; needing no more evidence of his struggles, they should urge Steve Smith to move up to the one-down spot.

Since his final Test ton against England during the Ashes tour to the UK in 2023, Marnus has been averaging 25.23 in Tests, having made just 959 runs across 42 innings, with only nine fifties to his name, with a best score of 90. Patches of brilliance have been there, but with a series against Bangladesh at stake, time seems to be running out for Australia’s premier number three.

While there is hype around Victoria’s rising stars Campbell Kellaway and Oliver Peake, Chappell does not feel they are ready for Tests. Kellaway, 23, averages 31.52 after 44 FC matches, while 19-year-old Peake averages 26 after 14 FC matches.


“I think Kellaway and Peake have got talent, but are they ready? I’m not too sure about that. If you look at their Shield record, averages in the 20s should not get you into an Australian side,” Chappell said.


He was also very scathing in his assessment of Nathan McSweeney, who had a rough Test outing against India in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring just 72 runs in three Tests and making just 477 runs in 19 innings across 10 Sheffield Shield matches last season, with just a ton and two fifties.


“He’s not a Test player,” Chappell signed off.

The hosts will expect Renshaw to hit the ground running soon and the left-hander has notably performed well in McKay.

(With inputs from ANI)

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AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Ian Chappell Says ‘Bulls**t As Beau Webster Bats At No.7 Against Bangladesh In Shocking Defeat
Tags: AUS vs BANAustralia national cricket teamBangladesh National Cricket TeamBeau WebsterIan Chappell

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AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Ian Chappell Says ‘Bulls**t As Beau Webster Bats At No.7 Against Bangladesh In Shocking Defeat
AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Ian Chappell Says ‘Bulls**t As Beau Webster Bats At No.7 Against Bangladesh In Shocking Defeat
AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Ian Chappell Says ‘Bulls**t As Beau Webster Bats At No.7 Against Bangladesh In Shocking Defeat
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