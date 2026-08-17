AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Jake Weatherald To Lose Spot As Australia Set For 2 Big Changes In Playing XI After Shocking Defeat To Bangladesh

AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Australia are reportedly set for two massive changes in their squad for the second Test following a demoralising defeat to Bangladesh in the series-opener at the Marrara Oval in Darwin. Jake Weatherald, following his scores of 23 and 0, is set to be axed, while Marnus Labuschagne is also running the risk of being axed from the national team’s playing XI.

AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Who is likely to open the batting for Australia if Jake Weatherald gets axed?

Matt Renshaw is all set for a recall after showcasing some excellent form not only in the Sheffield Shield competition but also in the limited-overs circuit for Australia. The left-hander has previously played 14 Tests, crafting 645 runs at 29.31 with one fifty and three hundreds but hasn’t donned the whites for Australia since February 2023. As an opener, the Queenslander averages 45.80 in nine matches, clattering 458 runs alongside a century and a couple of half-centuries. Renshaw also has solid numbers in first-class cricket, aggregating 8188 runs in 133 games, averaging 37.73 with 26 hundreds. Additionally, the southpaw had an outstanding 2025-26 Sheffield Shield season as he averaged 49.90 in six games while accumulating 499 runs.

With the Aussies in dire need of a solid opening partner to accompany Travis Head at the top, the 30-year-old could just be the answer. While Marnus Labuschagne seemed to have bought himself some time with an easy-looking 31 in the second innings against Bangladesh, he could still lose his spot in the XI. The former No.1 ranked opening batter hasn’t made a Test hundred since 2023 and was yorked by Taijul Islam in the second innings, denting the hosts’ hope of recovering severely. Josh Inglis, who is the spare batter in the squad, could replace him in the line-up but the keeper-batter is unlikely to bat at No.3.

AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Can Australia avoid a series sweep?

With the home side being 0-1 down at the start of a massive stretch that includes 20 Tests and potentially 21, they are under tremendous pressure to avoid a series whitewash. The last time Australia suffered a series sweep at home was in 1886-87 and must win the second Test.

While Pat Cummins and co. have retained their top spot in the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, their percentage points have come down to 77.78 from being 87.50.