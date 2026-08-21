AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Nathan Lyon In Or Out? Australia Make Big Decision On Their Playing XI Against Bangladesh

AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Australia have finalised their XI for the decisive and must-win second Test against Bangladesh at the Great Barrier Reef in MacKay, beginning on August 22, Saturday. With Nathan Lyon returning with figures of 1/125 in the series-opener at the Marrara Oval in Darwin, he was massively under the scanner. Have Australia dropped him for the second and final Test?

AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Have Australia left out Nathan Lyon for the final game against Bangladesh?

Australian captain and management were flirting with the idea of four quicks, which in case Scott Boland would have got an opportunity. However, Lyon has retained his place, with Matt Renshaw coming in place of opener Jake Weatherald being the only change in the XI. Weatherald lost his spot in the XI after scores of 0 and 23 in the opening Test, while Renshaw is in line to play his first since 2023 after being recalled to the squad. Renshaw, 30, has been given an opportunity on the back of a strong Sheffield Shield season in which the opener averaged 49.90, with notably scoring centuries in MacKay. Cummins had said:

“Trying to give it another day to see whether it’s four quicks or a spinner.”

Australia XI: Matthew Renshaw, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

“ I think Bangladesh played really well” – Pat Cummins on losing AUS vs BAN 1st Test

Speaking at the pre-game presser, Cummins admitted that the hosts were nowhere their best but credited Bangladesh equally, saying, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

“A lot of people jump to say that, ‘You have to win everything’ – and obviously we hope we do. Particularly home Test matches, we pride ourselves on winning as many as we can. We were nowhere near our best. But I think Bangladesh played really well. They’re a really good cricket team.

Speaking about the playing XI chosen for the game, the 32-year-old claimed:

“Looked like it kind of got better to bat on the longer the game went on, but it’s a couple of years ago. You take it as data, but it’s not the (only factor affecting the selection) decision. It’s largely conditions based.”

The Aussies are still at the top of the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) but losing another Test will be a severe dent to their final’s chances.