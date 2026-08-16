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Home > Sports News > AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh Make History in Australia, Overtake India, Pakistan And Sri Lanka to Set Unique Asian Test Record

AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh Make History in Australia, Overtake India, Pakistan And Sri Lanka to Set Unique Asian Test Record

AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh scripted history by defeating Australia by nine wickets in the Darwin Test, becoming the fastest Asian team to register its maiden Test win in Australia. The AUS vs BAN victory saw Bangladesh surpass India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to achieve the unique record, while also taking a 1-0 lead in the Test series.

Bangladesh beat Australia for the first time away from home in a Test match. Image Credit: X/@BCBTigers
Bangladesh beat Australia for the first time away from home in a Test match. Image Credit: X/@BCBTigers

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 13:04 IST

Australia vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh made history on Sunday when they won their first Test match on Australian soil, defeating Australia by nine wickets in Darwin. Bangladesh became the Asian team to reach the milestone in the fewest Tests, taking just three games to do it. The Bangla Tigers went past Asian giants Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka with a splendid performance in the first match of the two-Test series. 

AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh Goes Past India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have bettered Pakistan, who won their first match in Australia in seven Tests. India’s first Test victory in Australia came in their 12th match. Sri Lanka have so far not been able to win a Test match in Australia in the 15 matches the two teams have played.

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Bangladesh’s Historic Test Wins

The nine-wicket victory is also Bangladesh’s second-biggest Test win by wickets. Their biggest came in 2024, when they defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi.

The result marked another major milestone for Bangladesh in Test cricket, with the Darwin triumph being only their second Test victory in a SENA country — South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. Their first came against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in 2022. 

Bangladesh’s victory also ended Australia’s long-standing home dominance against Asian teams. Australia had not lost a home Test to an Asian side other than India since 1995.

Bangladesh Registers 1st Win in Australia

The Darwin result was Bangladesh’s second Test victory over Australia in seven meetings. Their previous win came in 2017, when they defeated Australia in Mirpur.

Bangladesh’s historic victory was powered by an impressive bowling effort, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud playing key roles in restricting Australia and setting up a comfortable chase.

The result marks one of the most significant victories in Bangladesh’s Test history and gives them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

AUS vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Star For Bangladesh

Coming to the match, Australia were bowled out for 198 in their first innings, and managed 284 in the second innings to set Bangladesh a target of 57. The visitors completed the chase comfortably with Mominul Haque unbeaten on 30 and Shadman Islam not out on 25.

Bangladesh had laid the foundation for the victory with a strong first-innings total of 426. Tanzid Hasan, who scored his maiden Test ton, top-scored with 101, while Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed 84 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made a crucial 65.

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler in the first innings, claiming six wickets for 89 runs, but Bangladesh’s substantial first-innings lead put the hosts under pressure.

Australia struggled in their first innings and were dismissed for 198. Steve Smith offered resistance with a 71-run knock, but Hasan Mahmud’s six-wicket haul for 55 runs helped Bangladesh bowl out the hosts cheaply. Ebadot Hossain also claimed two wickets.

Australia showed greater fight in their second innings, with Cameron Green scoring 104 and Steve Smith adding 44. However, Bangladesh’s bowlers again kept control of the innings.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed five wickets for 56 runs, while Hasan Mahmud took three for 66 as Australia were dismissed for 284. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: ENG vs PAK, 1st Test? Will Babar Azam Be Fit For Series-Opener Against England In Leeds? Major Update On Pakistan Captain

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AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh Make History in Australia, Overtake India, Pakistan And Sri Lanka to Set Unique Asian Test Record
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AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh Make History in Australia, Overtake India, Pakistan And Sri Lanka to Set Unique Asian Test Record
AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh Make History in Australia, Overtake India, Pakistan And Sri Lanka to Set Unique Asian Test Record
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