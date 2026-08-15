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Home > Sports News > AUS vs BAN: Josh Hazlewood Joins Elite Club Ft. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc And More With 300 Test Wickets | WATCH VIDEO

AUS vs BAN: Josh Hazlewood Joins Elite Club Ft. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc And More With 300 Test Wickets | WATCH VIDEO

Josh Hazlewood reached 300 Test wickets during the AUS vs BAN 1st Test in Darwin, becoming the eighth Australian bowler to achieve the milestone. The Australian pacer registered his 14th five-wicket haul, joining Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in the elite club.

Josh Hazlewood became the ninth Australian bowler to take 300 Test wickets. Image Credit: ANI
Josh Hazlewood became the ninth Australian bowler to take 300 Test wickets. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 11:18 IST

Australia vs Bangladesh: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood claimed his 14th career five-wicket haul during the opening Test match against Bangladesh in Darwin on Saturday, making him the eighth Australian bowler to reach 300 Test wickets. Hazlewood joined teammates Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc in Australia’s 300-wicket club as he continued to cause problems for the Bangladeshi batting lineup.

With Hazlewood’s milestone, Australia now have four bowlers in the playing group who have each taken at least 300 Test wickets. They are the only Test attack in history to have played together after all four members reached the landmark. 

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The milestone further adds to Hazlewood’s status as one of Australia’s leading Test fast bowlers, with his 14 five-wicket hauls highlighting his consistency in the longest format. In the ongoing first Test, Hazlewood starred for the hosts on the third day, taking all four wickets to fall after lunch and finishing with a six-wicket haul. He dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz to end Bangladesh’s stubborn resistance before removing Ebadot Hossain, completing his 300th Test wicket and 14th five-wicket haul.

AUS vs BAN: Josh Hazlewood’s Impressive Test Record

Hazlewood has also maintained an impressive bowling average. Among Australia’s nine bowlers to have taken 300 Test wickets, only Glenn McGrath (21.64), Cummins (22.21) and Dennis Lillee (23.92) have better averages than Hazlewood’s 24.02.

AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh in Control in Darwin

Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 426 in their first innings, securing a 228-run lead over Australia. Mehidy played a crucial role, scoring a half-century and batting for nearly 50 overs with the lower order.

Bangladesh’s strong batting effort was led by Tanzid Hasan’s maiden Test century, along with fifties from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy. Their performance came after Hasan Mahmud had earlier taken a six-wicket haul to help Bangladesh dominate with the ball.

Australia also hurt themselves by dropping five catches, allowing Bangladesh’s lower order to extend their innings. Despite being expected to struggle after a heavy defeat to a Cricket Australia XI in the tour game, Bangladesh have taken a commanding position in the Test. 

Also Read: Independence Day 2026: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Hoist Tricolor in Galle Ahead of IND vs SL 1st Test | WATCH VIDEO

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AUS vs BAN: Josh Hazlewood Joins Elite Club Ft. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc And More With 300 Test Wickets | WATCH VIDEO
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AUS vs BAN: Josh Hazlewood Joins Elite Club Ft. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc And More With 300 Test Wickets | WATCH VIDEO
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AUS vs BAN: Josh Hazlewood Joins Elite Club Ft. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc And More With 300 Test Wickets | WATCH VIDEO
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