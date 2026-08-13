AUS vs BAN WATCH Video: Taskin Ahmed’s Wild Tongue-Out Dance After Cameron Green Wicket Goes Viral, Recalls Infamous ‘Nagin Dance’ Celebration

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed produced another memorable celebration after dismissing Australia all-rounder Cameron Green on Day 1 of the first Test in Darwin on Thursday (Aug 13). Green scored 13 off 13 balls before miscuing a length delivery towards the leg side, with Mushfiqur Rahim completing a good catch at mid-wicket. Taskin immediately broke into a little dance with his tongue sticking out as his teammates joined the celebration. The celebration quickly went viral as netizens reacted to Taskin while recounting his previous Nagin Dance celebration.

Taskin Ahmed’s Viral Celebration: What Happened?

Taskin Ahmed dismissed Cameron Green in the 22nd over of Australia’s innings during the first Test at Marrara Stadium in Darwin. Green attempted to flick a length delivery towards the leg side but completely miscued the shot. The ball travelled towards mid-wicket, where Mushfiqur Rahim took a sharp catch. Taskin then celebrated with a distinctive little dance, sticking his tongue out before his Bangladesh teammates ran towards Rahim to join the celebrations. The moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media.

WATCH: Taskin Ahmed’s Bizarre Celebration After Cameron Green Wicket

The celebration immediately caught the attention of cricket fans online, with netizens calling Taskin’s reaction an “all-time” celebration. The moment has also reminded fans of the Bangladesh pacer’s previous entertaining wicket celebrations.

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Day 1 Update

Bangladesh’s pace attack made the most of the helpful Top End conditions as Australia were reduced to 74-4 at lunch. Hasan Mahmud struck twice in successive overs to dismiss Jake Weatherald for 23 and Travis Head for 22, while Ebadot Hossain removed Marnus Labuschagne. Taskin then accounted for Green, leaving Steve Smith unbeaten on 7 at the interval.

Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series

The two-match Test series marks Bangladesh’s first Test tour of Australia in 23 years. The opening Test is being played in Darwin from August 13-17, while the second Test is scheduled for August 22-26 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. The series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.