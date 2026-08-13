AUS vs BAN: Who is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh Pacer Takes Career-Best Six Wickets to Bowl Australia Out For 198 in 1st Test | WATCH VIDEO

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud rocked the Australian batters with his controlled spell of fast bowling on the opening day of the first Test at Darwin. The visitors, after losing the toss, were asked to bowl first, a decision that Australia might have regretted later in the day. Mahmud, along with other Bangladesh pacers, produced a magnificent outing in Darwin to bowl the hosts out for a score of 198 runs. However, it was the 26-year-old Mahmud who stole the limelight with his six-wicket haul.

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Who is Hasan Mahmud?

Hasan Mahmud is among a new generation of Bangladeshi fast bowlers who have found unprecedented success. Mahmud is a three-format bowler, having represented Bangladesh in more than 60 games internationally. Coming to Australia for the first time, Hossain had played 14 tests with 36 wickets to his name. With five-wicket hauls in India and Pakistan, the 26-year-old has shown his ability to stand tall in conditions that are not considered suitable for fast bowling.

AUS vs BAN 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud International Career

Right-arm pacer Hasan Mahmud has played 26 ODIs and T20Is each. He has taken 61 wickets in the white-ball formats at an average of just above 30. However, his T20I economy of 7.78 showcases his ability to provide control in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, currently playing his 15th test, Mahmud has already taken 36 wickets in 14 games and has now registered a six-wicket haul in the ongoing match at Darwin.

During his interview after the first innings with Adam Gilchrist, Mahmud talked about his County Championship stint this year. Playing for Kent, the right-arm pacer claimed 12 wickets across two games and recorded his best first-class bowling figures at the time. His six for 55 against Australia in the ongoing Test is now his best bowling effort in the format.

Hasan Mahmud Creates Unique Bangladesh Test Record

Hasan Mahmud sent Steve Smith packing for his fifth wicket and then quickly made it six ✨#MilestoneMoment | @NrmaInsurance | #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/gltfKZSlMl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 13, 2026







Hasan Mahmud became the first Bangladeshi bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in Australia, India, and Pakistan. The right-arm pacer has recorded three fifers in the format, each coming away from home. He picked his first five-wicket haul in Pakistan in August 2024 in Rawalpindi. Mahmud then recorded another fifer in Chennai in the following month, which came in a 280-run loss against India. Now in Darwin, he recorded his best bowling efforts with a six-wicket haul against Australia.

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