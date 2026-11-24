Australia vs England 2nd T20I LIVE: Australia will aim to extend their lead in the series after securing a thrilling victory in the opening encounter. Despite dropping six catches, the hosts restricted England to under 200 before chasing down the target, with Nikhil Chaudhary leading the batting effort with an impressive 66 off 38 deliveries. Sam Harper provided an explosive start with 32 off just 15 balls, while Jack Edwards played a composed finishing knock to guide Australia home.

England, meanwhile, will be eager to level the series after letting a promising batting performance slip away in Melbourne. Captain Harry Brook impressed with a blistering innings, but the visitors could not capitalise on the momentum. Their challenge has also been compounded by Will Jacks’ injury, with the all-rounder ruled out of the remainder of the Australia tour after suffering a broken right hand. James Coles is expected to replace him and could make his international debut in Queensland.

With Australia eyeing another victory and England desperate to bounce back, the second T20I promises to be an exciting contest. The hosts could also consider changes to their pace attack, while England will hope for a stronger all-round performance from their batting and bowling units.

Australia vs England 2nd T20I 2026: Match Details

Tournament: England tour of Australia, 2026

Match: Australia vs England, 2nd T20I

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Time: 6:15 PM Local Time | 8:15 AM GMT | 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland, Australia

Australia vs England 2nd T20I 2026: Both Teams Squads

Australia Squad

Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Sam Harper (Wicketkeeper), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Lachlan Shaw, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Henry Thornton, Mitchell Owen, Billy Stanlake, Spencer Johnson.

England Squad

Harry Brook (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicketkeeper), Philip Salt, Aneurin Donald, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Henry Crocombe, James Coles, Luke Wood, Thomas Rew, Eddie Jack.

Australia vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match In Different Countries

Where to watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Australia vs England 2nd T20I live on Eurosport television channel. Digital live streaming of the match will be available on FanCode.

Where to watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I in Australia?

Viewers in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket. Digital live streaming will be available through Kayo Sports.

Where to watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I in the United Kingdom and Ireland?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch the Australia vs England T20I series live on TNT Sports. Live streaming will be available through HBO Max.

Where to watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I in Pakistan?

Viewers in Pakistan can catch the live television broadcast of the match on Ten Sports, while digital live streaming will be available on Tapmad.

Where to watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I in Bangladesh?

Cricket fans in Bangladesh can watch the Australia vs England 2nd T20I through Tapmad, which will provide digital streaming coverage of the series.

Where to watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I in New Zealand?

Viewers in New Zealand can watch the Australia vs England T20I series live on Sky Sport NZ.

Where to watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I in the Caribbean and Latin America?

Cricket fans in the Caribbean and Latin America can follow the live action through Live and Louder, which holds the broadcasting rights for the series in these regions.

Where to watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I in Africa?

Viewers in South Africa and other Sub-Saharan African countries can watch the Australia vs England 2nd T20I live on SuperSport.

Where to watch Australia vs England 2nd T20I in the United States and Canada?

Cricket fans in North America, including the United States and Canada, can watch the Australia vs England T20I series live on Willow TV.