Australia vs England 3rd T20I LIVE: England will enter the contest with plenty of confidence after registering a dominant eight-wicket victory in the second T20I at Carrara Oval. The visitors chased down Australia’s total of 184/8 with ease, thanks to a sensational knock from Aneurin Donald, who smashed 85 runs off just 32 deliveries. His innings included a remarkable 18-ball half-century, while Phil Salt also contributed with an aggressive start.

Australia, meanwhile, will be keen to bounce back after their bowling attack struggled to contain England’s batters. Mitchell Marsh’s team had managed to post a competitive total, but the visitors chased it down in just 13.1 overs. The hosts could consider changes to their playing XI, with Mitchell Owen, Billy Stanlake and Henry Thornton among the possible options.

England will also look to continue their aggressive approach under Harry Brook. James Coles and Henry Crocombe impressed in the previous match and could retain their places in the playing XI.

Australia vs England 3rd T20I 2026: Match Details

Tournament: England tour of Australia, 2026

Match: Australia vs England, 3rd T20I

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Time: 6:15 PM Local Time | 8:15 AM GMT | 1:45 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia

Australia vs England 3rd T20I 2026: Both Teams Squads

Australia Squad

Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Sam Harper (Wicketkeeper), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Lachlan Shaw, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Henry Thornton, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Owen.

England Squad

Harry Brook (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicketkeeper), Philip Salt, Aneurin Donald, Tom Banton, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Henry Crocombe, Luke Wood, Will Jacks, Eddie Jack, Thomas Rew.

Australia vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match In Different Countries

Where to watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live television broadcast of the match on Eurosport. Digital live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Where to watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I in Australia?

Viewers in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket. Digital live streaming will be available through Kayo Sports.

Where to watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I in the United Kingdom and Ireland?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch the match live on TNT Sports. Digital streaming coverage in the UK is available through HBO Max.

Where to watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I in Pakistan?

Viewers in Pakistan can follow the match through Ten Sports on television, while digital live streaming will be available on Tapmad.

Where to watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I in Bangladesh?

Cricket fans in Bangladesh can watch the Australia vs England T20I series through Tapmad.

Where to watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I in New Zealand?

Viewers in New Zealand can watch the match live on Sky Sport NZ.

Where to watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I in the Caribbean and Latin America?

Cricket fans in the Caribbean and Latin America can follow the live action through Live and Louder.

Where to watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I in Africa?

Viewers in South Africa and other Sub-Saharan African countries can watch the match live on SuperSport.

Where to watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I in the United States and Canada?

Cricket fans in the United States and Canada can watch the Australia vs England T20I series live on Willow TV.