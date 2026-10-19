AUS vs SA, 2nd Test: Why Is Josh Hazlewood Not Taking Field On Day 2 Against South Africa? Big Update On Australia Star

AUS vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Australia have suffered a significant blow ahead of Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa at the St. George’s Park in Gqeberha. Josh Hazlewood will not take the field on Day 2, with the tourists limited to only three frontline bowlers in Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. But why will the right-arm seamer not take the field?

AUS vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Why will Josh Hazlewood not take the field?

The New South Welshman will not take the field on Day 2 due to being ill, rendering Australia short of one bowling option. However, he is expected to return to action on Day 3.

Even if the veteran seamer doesn’t return to action on Day 3, it is less likely to impact the tourists, given the considerable time lost in the game. Furthermore, the forecast for Day 4 and 5 is not that promising either. Hazlewood’s metronomic line and lengths were decisive in fashioning a 214-run win for Australia in the series-opener at the Kingsmead in Durban. He claimed eight wickets in the match, including six in the second innings as the tourists look a much-needed 1-0 series lead.

AUS vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 2: Scott Boland strikes in his second over after a lengthy delay

Meanwhile, Australia’s right-arm seamer Scott Boland has struck early on Day 2, dismissing the debutant Marques Ackerman. With the left-handed batter playing away from his body, the ball caught the bat’s outside edge and carried to Alex Carey comfortably behind the stumps. Ackerman’s resistance lasted only 38 deliveries without a run.

The Victorian, who replaced Australia’s record-breaking off-spinner Nathan Lyon in the playing XI, struck twice in two deliveries on Day 1. He breached through Aiden Markram’s defences and got David Bedingham to nick for a golden duck. However, only 12.2 overs were possible on Day 1, while two sessions were washed out on Day 2.

With the Proteas trailing the series 0-1, the onus is on them to force a result in this game. The hosts are boosted by the return of Kagiso Rabada, who didn’t play in the first Test in Durban, owing to a hamstring injury.