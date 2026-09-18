AUS vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Preview, Venue, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Australia Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe

AUS vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Australia will look to carry the momentum in the second ODI from their win over Zimbabwe in the series-opener at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The two sides will lock horns in the second ODI at the same venue on September 18, Friday as the visitors will vie for a series victory.

While Matt Renshaw went on to convert his start and score a match-winning ton, Australia’s other batters must look to do the same in the second ODI. The likes of Mitchell Marsh (36), Cooper Connolly (51) and Ollie Peake (30) got off to promising starts but failed to kick on as the tourists wobbled before stabilising themselves. They might be slightly concerned about Travis Head’s form after chopping on in his last four international innings as the left-hander needs some tweak in his technique. The bowling also needs to be a little more tighter, while the fielding also has room for improvement. But Australia are likely to have Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood back in the XI, bolstering both batting and bowling significantly.

As for the home side, their fielding was good in parts but the mistakes proved to be a bit too costly. Their batting line-up also stuttered before Sikandar Raza combined with Craig Ervine to give Zimbabwe a puncher’s chance with a 98-run stand. However, Ervine’s departure for 59 stalled the momentum and Australia gradually applied the squeeze to close out the game by 59 runs. If Zimbabwe can sustain their momentum for longer in the second ODI, they have an opportunity of forcing series-decider.

AUS vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Match Details

Match: Australia vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI

Date: Friday, September 18, 2026

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Toss: 12:30 PM IST

Match: 13:00 PM IST

TV: Not available

Live Streaming: FanCode App and website

AUS vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.

AUS vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: When And Where Will the Match Be Played?

The match will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harae. The toss is slated to take place at 12:30 PM IST, while the match will kick off at 13:00 PM IST.

AUS vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Where to Watch on TV?

There is no live telecast available for this in India.

AUS vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: How to Watch Live on Mobile And Laptop?

Fans residing in India can catch the live streaming of the fixture on the Fan Code App and website. Viewers can also watch the game via their phones, laptops and tablets.