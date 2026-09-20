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Home > Sports News > AUS vs ZIM: Nathan Ellis Steers Australia To 3-0 ODI Series Whitewash Over Zimbabwe In A Thriller After Josh Inglis’ Century

AUS vs ZIM: Nathan Ellis Steers Australia To 3-0 ODI Series Whitewash Over Zimbabwe In A Thriller After Josh Inglis’ Century

Nathan Ellis brought Australia back from the dead to steer them to a one-wicket win and 3-0 ODI series whitewash over Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI on September 20, Sunday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

AUS vs ZIM: Nathan Ellis Steers Australia To 3-0 ODI Series Whitewash Over Zimbabwe In A Thriller After Josh Inglis' Century. (Image Credits: X)
AUS vs ZIM: Nathan Ellis Steers Australia To 3-0 ODI Series Whitewash Over Zimbabwe In A Thriller After Josh Inglis' Century. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 21:33 IST

AUS vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Nathan Ellis brought Australia back from the dead to steer them to a one-wicket win and 3-0 ODI series whitewash over Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI on September 20, Sunday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. While Josh Inglis deserves massive credit for setting the game up for the visitors with a brisk and calculated hundred, it was Ellis, whose calm approach stole the victory from the jaws of defeat. It denied the hosts a consolation win.

AUS vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza lift Zimbabwe to a good total in Harare

With Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza opting to bat first in a dead rubber, Brian Bennett threw away his start after scoring 30 off 41 deliveries that included five fours and a six. But with Ben Curran (7) and Brendan Taylor (9), Innocent Kaia and Craig Ervine bed themselves in to laid a solid foundation for the home side. But Kaia’s hamstring injury forced him to retire hurt on 55 off 66 deliveries and did not appear to bat again. While Raza struggled for some momentum early on in his innings, the spin-bowling all-rounder got into his work effectively.

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At 206-3, Zimbabwe looked primed to amass a score of nearly 300 but Australia’s timely strikes stopped them from getting on a roll to reach there. With Raza still at strike, he struck some crucial boundaries and stayed till the end to take their side to 271/8 in 50 overs. Ellis was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 10-0-50-3, while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa claimed two each.

AUS vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Nathan Ellis and Josh Inglis break Zimbabwe’s hearts

With a threatening Brad Evans getting the better of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head for single-figure scores after their explosive start in the previous game, the task was up to Australia’s middle-order. Cooper Connolly, who made back-to-back fifties, laboured through to 21 off 39 balls but Inglis and Alex Carey shepherded the run-chase quite well with an 85-run stand. But Zimbabwe brought themselves back into the contest with wickets of Matt Renshaw (4), Oliver Peake (19) and Xavier Bartlett (3).

Raza’s dismissal of Inglis for 103 pushed the home side ahead as Ellis and Adam Zampa took Australia closer to the target with one run at a time. Zampa’s departure for 9 pushed Zimbabwe further on the cusp but Wessly Madhevere’s dropped chance of Ellis in the 49th over proved to be the key moment as the right-arm seamer eventually steered the tourists home with one ball to spare, especially from 245-9.

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AUS vs ZIM: Nathan Ellis Steers Australia To 3-0 ODI Series Whitewash Over Zimbabwe In A Thriller After Josh Inglis’ Century
Tags: AUS vs ZIMAustralia national cricket teamjosh-inglisNathan EllisZimbabwe National Cricket Team

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AUS vs ZIM: Nathan Ellis Steers Australia To 3-0 ODI Series Whitewash Over Zimbabwe In A Thriller After Josh Inglis’ Century
AUS vs ZIM: Nathan Ellis Steers Australia To 3-0 ODI Series Whitewash Over Zimbabwe In A Thriller After Josh Inglis’ Century
AUS vs ZIM: Nathan Ellis Steers Australia To 3-0 ODI Series Whitewash Over Zimbabwe In A Thriller After Josh Inglis’ Century
AUS vs ZIM: Nathan Ellis Steers Australia To 3-0 ODI Series Whitewash Over Zimbabwe In A Thriller After Josh Inglis’ Century
AUS vs ZIM: Nathan Ellis Steers Australia To 3-0 ODI Series Whitewash Over Zimbabwe In A Thriller After Josh Inglis’ Century

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