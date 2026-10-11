AUS-W vs BAN-W, 2nd ODI: Check Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

AUS-W vs BAN-W, 2nd ODI: Australia Women will host Bangladesh Women in the second match of their three-game ODI series at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday (Oct 11). It will be the first-ever bilateral ODI series between the two sides, while the tour also marks Bangladesh Women’s first bilateral series in Australia. Here are all the details, including match time, venue, squads, TV telecast and live streaming information as of Sunday (Oct 11).

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd ODI

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd ODI Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Sunday, October 11, 2026 Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Allan Border Field, Brisbane Match Time: 9:20 AM IST (2:20 PM Local Time, 4:50 AM UK Time)

Where to Watch Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI Live on TV?

Fans in Australia can watch the Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI series live on Channel 7. The matches will also be available through 7Plus for viewers in Australia.

How to Watch Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can stream the Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI series live on FanCode. In Pakistan, the series will be streamed live on Tapmad. Broadcast and streaming details for other regions are expected to be announced following official confirmation.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI Team News

Australia Women will be led by Tahlia McGrath in the absence of regular captain Sophie Molineux, who is recovering from a hip injury. Lucy Hamilton and Darcie Brown have also been ruled out, while Grace Harris has not been included in the squad.

Despite the absences, Australia have a strong squad featuring the likes of Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney and Megan Schutt. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have retained Nigar Sultana as their ODI captain after she stepped down from the T20I captaincy. The visitors have also handed squad places to uncapped pace-bowling all-rounders Disha Biswas and Habiba Islam.

Bangladesh have recalled Murshida Khatun and Dilara Akter for the series, while Juairiya Ferdous, Fahima Khatun and Fariha Trisna have been left out from the squad that featured in their previous ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Australia Women and Bangladesh Women Squads

Australia Women: Tahlia McGrath (C), Georgia Voll, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Ash Gardner, Alana King.

Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana (C), Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Sarmin Sultana, Sharmin Akter, Sanjida Akther, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Farzana Haque, Disha Biswas, Murshida Khatun, Habiba Islam.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI Series Schedule

All three ODIs between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Each match is scheduled to begin at 2:20 PM local time, which is 9:20 AM IST and 4:50 AM UK time.

The series is particularly significant as it marks the first bilateral ODI meetings between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women, with the visitors also making their first bilateral tour of Australia in the format.