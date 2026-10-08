AUS-W vs BAN-W: Preview, Venue, Schedule, Squads And All You Need To Know As Australia Host Bangladesh For Landmark ODI Series

AUS-W vs BAN-W: A powerful Australian women’s team will host Bangladesh for three ODIs in what will be the first-ever bilateral 50-over series Down Under between the two sides. All three games will take place at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane as Bangladesh will relish the opportunity but equally face a stern challenge to beat the Women in Yellow.
Australia, unarguably, the most successful one-day side in women’s cricket, will be captained by Tahlia McGrath due to a hip injury sidelining regular skipper Sophie Molineux. They still have a strong squad, capable of beating Bangladesh comfortably. The Aussies will be keen to build on a dominant year, headlined by clinching a record seventh T20 World Cup title. They are also yet to lose an ODI to Bangladesh, having played their first one in 2022 during the 50-over World Cup that year.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh have delivered some promising performances in the last few years but don’t have a lot to show. The visitors have a promising set of players but it will take a herculean effort to beat Australia in their backyard.
Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, ODI Series Squads
Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, ODI Series Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|October 9
|Friday
|Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1st ODI
|October 11
|Sunday
|Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd ODI
|October 14
|Wednesday
|Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 3rd ODI
Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, ODI Series: When and Where to Watch in India?
There is no confirmed television broadcast for the series in India but fans can stream it live on the Fan Code App and website.