AUS-W vs BAN-W: Preview, Venue, Schedule, Squads And All You Need To Know As Australia Host Bangladesh For Landmark ODI Series

AUS-W vs BAN-W: A powerful Australian women’s team will host Bangladesh for three ODIs in what will be the first-ever bilateral 50-over series Down Under between the two sides. All three games will take place at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane as Bangladesh will relish the opportunity but equally face a stern challenge to beat the Women in Yellow.

Australia, unarguably, the most successful one-day side in women’s cricket, will be captained by Tahlia McGrath due to a hip injury sidelining regular skipper Sophie Molineux. They still have a strong squad, capable of beating Bangladesh comfortably. The Aussies will be keen to build on a dominant year, headlined by clinching a record seventh T20 World Cup title. They are also yet to lose an ODI to Bangladesh, having played their first one in 2022 during the 50-over World Cup that year.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have delivered some promising performances in the last few years but don’t have a lot to show. The visitors have a promising set of players but it will take a herculean effort to beat Australia in their backyard.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, ODI Series Squads

Australia Women Squad: Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton (T20I only), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux (capt), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Bangladesh Women Squad: Nigar Sultana (capt), Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Sarmin Sultana, Sharmin Akter, Sanjida Akther, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Farzana Haque, Disha Biswas, Murshida Khatun, Habiba Islam. Nigar Sultana (capt), Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Sarmin Sultana, Sharmin Akter, Sanjida Akther, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Farzana Haque, Disha Biswas, Murshida Khatun, Habiba Islam. Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, ODI Series Schedule Date Day Fixture October 9 Friday Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1st ODI October 11 Sunday Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd ODI October 14 Wednesday Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 3rd ODI