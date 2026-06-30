LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Looking for AUS-W vs WI-W live streaming details? Find out where to watch Australia vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match live on TV & online in India.

AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV and Online In India? Check Details. Photo X
AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV and Online In India? Check Details. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 15:14 IST

AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Defending champions Australia Women will lock horns with an explosive West Indies Women side in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in a blockbuster at The Kia Oval on June 30. 

Australia go into the high-stakes knockout clash with plenty of momentum after coming through a tense group-stage thriller against India. The clinical Aussies, guided by Ellyse Perry’s tactical masterclass in the middle overs and Beth Mooney’s elite consistency at the top, look primed to book yet another final berth.

You Might Be Interested In

But the West Indies are the ultimate wild-card contenders. With captain Hayley Matthews and the explosive power of a returning Deandra Dottin, the Windies have the kind of boundary-bashing power to rip up Australia’s disciplined plans with the ball on the flat London surface.

When will the Australia Women vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup match be played?

The marquee group fixture between Australia Women and West Indies Women is scheduled to take place at the Kia Oval on June 30 from 7 PM IST. 

Where to watch the live telecast of AUS-W vs WI-W on TV in India?

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the live broadcast of the Australia Women vs West Indies Women match on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights for all major ICC tournaments in the country. 

Where to watch the live streaming of AUS-W vs WI-W online in India?

If you prefer streaming the game on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, the live digital stream will be available exclusively on the JioHotstar application and website. Fans can tune in via the app to enjoy various interactive streaming features, including alternative camera angles and real-time analytical breakdowns.

AUS-W vs WI-W Squads

Australia Women Squad: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath.
West Indies Women Squad: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Shawnisha Hector, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Zaida James.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
Tags: AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming IndiaAustralia vs West Indies women cricket liveAustralia Women vs West Indies Women match detailsDisney Hotstar Women T20 World Cup live onlineHayley Matthews vs Ellyse Perry World Cuphow to watch Women T20 World Cup in IndiaICC Women World Cup 2026 broadcast channellive cricket streaming apps India HotstarStar Sports live telecast AUS-W vs WI-WWatch Australia vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup 2026

RELATED News

Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

WWE Raw Monday Night June 29, 2026: Roman Reigns To Face-Off Seth Rollins In World Heavyweight Championship Showdown At SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar-Oba Femi To Clash Inside Hell In A Cell

Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026: Atlas Lions Roar Into Round of 16 After Shootout Thriller In Monterrey

Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know

Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Die Mannschaft As Paraguay Knock Germany Out in Dramatic Round of 32 Penalty Shootout

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan Farmer ‘Kills’ Wife, Two Children Before Taking His Own Life | What Police Probe Revealed

From Three Days of Chaos to Five Minutes of Done: The New Way India Moves

AP EAMCET Result 2026 Out Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Direct Link Scorecard

Did Sudha Kongara Move Court Against Parasakthi Producers? Director Alleges Rs 8.39 Crore in Unpaid Dues

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Before Monsoon Session? Here’s What May Happen

Travelling to Greece? Indian Tourists Can Now Pay Using UPI as Network Expands to 10 Countries

Vinit Mobile Limited SME IPO Open for Subscription, Looks to Raise Rs. 34.13 Crores

Video: Indian Family ‘Vandalizes’ Eatery in Vietnam | Here’s What Happened Next

Lock Upp Season 2: Sunita Ahuja Slams Trolls Over Her Drinking Habits; Says, ‘Tere Baap Ka…’

CoGrad School Incubation Program Brings Together Leading Education Leaders to Drive Future-Ready School Transformation in India

AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

QUICK LINKS