AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

AUS-W vs WI-W Live Streaming: Defending champions Australia Women will lock horns with an explosive West Indies Women side in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in a blockbuster at The Kia Oval on June 30.

Australia go into the high-stakes knockout clash with plenty of momentum after coming through a tense group-stage thriller against India. The clinical Aussies, guided by Ellyse Perry’s tactical masterclass in the middle overs and Beth Mooney’s elite consistency at the top, look primed to book yet another final berth.

But the West Indies are the ultimate wild-card contenders. With captain Hayley Matthews and the explosive power of a returning Deandra Dottin, the Windies have the kind of boundary-bashing power to rip up Australia’s disciplined plans with the ball on the flat London surface.

When will the Australia Women vs West Indies Women T20 World Cup match be played?

The marquee group fixture between Australia Women and West Indies Women is scheduled to take place at the Kia Oval on June 30 from 7 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of AUS-W vs WI-W on TV in India?

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the live broadcast of the Australia Women vs West Indies Women match on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights for all major ICC tournaments in the country.

Where to watch the live streaming of AUS-W vs WI-W online in India?

If you prefer streaming the game on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, the live digital stream will be available exclusively on the JioHotstar application and website. Fans can tune in via the app to enjoy various interactive streaming features, including alternative camera angles and real-time analytical breakdowns.

AUS-W vs WI-W Squads

Australia Women Squad: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath.

West Indies Women Squad: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Shawnisha Hector, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Zaida James.