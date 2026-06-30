AUS-W vs WI-W Winner and Toss Prediction Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who Will Win Today Match Between Australia Women and West Indies Women? Dream11 Tips

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has reached its business end. Defending champions Australia Women lock horns with a dangerous West Indies Women side in the first high-stakes semi-final at The Kia Oval in London. With a spot in the finals on the line, cricket fans can expect a thrilling contest filled with explosive batting and tactical bowling masterclasses.

AUS-W vs WI-W Toss Prediction & Pitch Report

The Kia Oval has historically provided true bounce and good carry, making it an excellent batting deck under the lights. However, evening fixtures in June can offer a bit of swing early on for the pacers. Winning the toss will be crucial. Given the knockout pressure, the captain winning the toss is highly likely to opt to bowl first, allowing them to gauge the target and plan a calculated chase under the lights.

AUS-W vs WI-W Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today?

Australia Women head into this clash as heavy favorites. They have shown impeccable form, recently defeating a strong Indian side by 6 wickets at Lord’s, thanks to an all-round masterclass from Ellyse Perry. Their batting depth—led by Beth Mooney and Perry—and a highly disciplined bowling attack make them incredibly tough to break down in knockout games.

On the other hand, the West Indies rely heavily on the explosive firepower of skipper Hayley Matthews and the experience of Stafanie Taylor. While the Windies are known for their unpredictability and match-winning individuals, they suffered a minor setback losing to Ireland in their final group game. Australia’s consistency, collective balance, and elite big-match temperament give them a clear edge to secure a victory today.

AUS-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney, Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Ash Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Sophie Molineux, Aaliyah Alleyne

Captain Choice: Ash Gardner, Vice-captain choice: Shemaine Campbelle