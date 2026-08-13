Aussie Vice-Captain Ash Gardner Breaks Silence Over Relationship with Teammate: ‘Sorry For The Pain’

Australia women’s cricket vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has publicly addressed her relationship with teammate Georgia Voll and apologised for the pain caused by the breakdown of her marriage to Monica Wright. Gardner thanked Cricket Australia for continuing to back her leadership after the issue came under public scrutiny. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg also confirmed that the governing body had been aware of Gardner and Voll’s relationship before it became public and said additional safeguards would be introduced to manage any perceived or actual conflicts of interest.

What Did Ashleigh Gardner Say About Georgia Voll Relationship?

Gardner addressed the situation in an Instagram post, saying that while her separation from Wright was a personal matter, her relationship status needed to be addressed by Cricket Australia because of her position as vice-captain. She thanked the CA Board for supporting her continued leadership and said she wanted to provide the best possible support to her teammates in the upcoming season.

Gardner also expressed regret over the impact of the marriage breakdown. She thanked Wright for the time they had shared, apologised for the pain caused and wished her former wife happiness and success in the future. Gardner added that she would not make any further public comments on the matter at this time and asked for the privacy of everyone involved to be respected.

“While my separation from my wife is a personal matter, I understand my current relationship status needed to be addressed by Cricket Australia given my position as vice-captain,” Gardner wrote.

“I am grateful that the CA Board has chosen to support my continued leadership. I look forward to playing a strong role as a leader and providing the best possible support for my teammates in the season to come.

“I am grateful for the time Monica and I shared and sorry for the pain this has caused. I wish her nothing but happiness and success in the future.

“I won’t be making any further public comment on this matter at this time and ask that the privacy of those involved is respected.”

Cricket Australia Backs Ashleigh Gardner

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg backed Gardner’s position as vice-captain, describing her as a highly regarded leader within the Australian cricket system. He said leadership decisions are overseen by the CA Board and confirmed that Gardner would continue in the role.

Greenberg said Cricket Australia would introduce additional safeguards in situations involving personal relationships between players. The measures are intended to ensure that any real or perceived conflict of interest, particularly around selection matters, is handled appropriately. He said Gardner would not be involved in selection-related decisions where a conflict could arise.