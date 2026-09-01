Australia A Tour of India: Sam Konstas, Ben Dwarshuis in Squad For India A Series Ahead of IND vs AUS Test Tour | Full Squad

Australia A Tour of India: Australia have announced a strong 14-member squad featuring several players with international experience for their upcoming Australia A series against India A in Puducherry. The tour is expected to provide valuable exposure to subcontinental conditions ahead of Australia’s five-Test tour of India next year, while also giving several players an opportunity to strengthen their claims for senior selection. Here are the complete details, including the Australia A squad for the four-day and one-day fixtures.

Australia A Tour of India 2026: Squad Details

Australia A will play two four-day matches and three one-day games during the tour, with all five fixtures scheduled to be played in Puducherry. The first four-day match will begin on September 22, followed by the second unofficial Test from September 29.

The three unofficial ODIs will be played on October 6, October 9 and October 11. The matches will give Australia’s players an opportunity to acclimatise to conditions similar to those they could encounter during the senior team’s tour of India next year.

Australia A Squad: Players With International Experience

The squad includes several players who have already represented Australia at Test and international level. Peter Handscomb, Brendan Doggett, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Jhye Richardson and Todd Murphy have all featured in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, players including Ben Dwarshuis, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Nikhil Chaudhary and Mahli Beardman have represented Australia in ODI or T20I cricket.

George Bailey on Australia A Tour of India

Cricket Australia’s National Selection Panel considers the tour an important part of preparing players for the challenges of playing in subcontinental conditions. National selection panel chairman George Bailey said the Australia A programme would provide opportunities to experienced internationals as well as players pushing for future selection.

Bailey also highlighted the importance of developing playing styles suited to conditions in the subcontinent, with several members of the Australia A squad potentially in contention for the senior team’s India tour next year.

Australia A Tour of India 2026: Key Dates

First Four-Day Match: September 22, 2026

September 22, 2026 Second Four-Day Match: September 29, 2026

September 29, 2026 First One-Day Match: October 6, 2026

October 6, 2026 Second One-Day Match: October 9, 2026

October 9, 2026 Third One-Day Match: October 11, 2026

October 11, 2026 Venue: Puducherry

Australia A Four-Day Squad

Australia A: Brendan Doggett, Jack Edwards, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Liam Hatcher, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott.

Australia A One-Day Squad

Australia A: Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachlan Shaw.