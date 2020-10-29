Cricket Australia on Thursday announced the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against India with Cameron Green getting a maiden call-up. The 21-year-old, Green, has been rewarded for his form in domestic competition. Also, Sydney Sixers captain and New South Wales all-rounder Moises Henriques has returned to the squad. Henriques led the Sixers to the Big Bash League title last summer with a season strike rate of just under 150.

Mitch Marsh, who sustained an ankle injury in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was considered but after taking advice from team medical staff it was decided the most appropriate return to play programme for him would potentially be through Australia A side.

India tour of Australia begins with the white ball fixtures with the ODIs being played on November 27, 29, and December 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground and at the Manuka Oval in Canberra respectively. The first T20I will also be played in Canberra on December 4 and the rest two on December 6 and 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Test series will kick off on December 17 with a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval followed by a boxing day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The third and fourth Test will be played on January 7 and 15 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Gabba.

Cricket Australia said the squad for the Test Series will be chosen towards the end of the upcoming block of Marsh Sheffield Shield matches. National selector Trevor Hohns said he is looking forward to the blockbuster summer against “one of our greatest rivals”.

“The entire squad performed exceptionally well in the UK in beating the current one-day World Champions at home and retaining the World No.1 ranking in T20 International cricket. We look forward to a blockbuster summer against one of our greatest rivals,” Hohns said in a statement.

Commenting on the inclusion of Henriques and Green, Hohns said: “Moises is a tremendous cricketer with loads of experience and is a great person to have around the group. His form was extremely impressive in leading the Sixers to the BBL title last summer and he has played well at the start of this season.”

“Similarly, Cameron’s domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer. As a potential player of the future this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience,” he added.

Australia’s ODI and T20I squads: Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.