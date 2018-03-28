Australian captain Steve Smith was sent home on Wednesday along with deputy David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft. The three cheats of Australian cricket team are likely to face serious sanctions from Cricket Australia (CA) today. The upcoming sanctions can even bring an early curtain close to the cricketing career of Steve Smith, David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft. As the Australian management rubbished the involvement of coach Darren Lehmann in the Australia ball-tampering, former England cricketer Kevin Pieterson took a dig at Cricket Australia.

In the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal which exploded from the ongoing Test series between Australia and hosts South Africa, Aussie captain Steve Smith was sent packing for home on Wednesday along with deputy David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft. The three cheats of Australian cricket team are also likely to face serious sanctions from Cricket Australia (CA) today which can even bring an early curtain close to their impressive cricket career. The decision was taken by the Australian team management after Smith and Bancroft were caught red-handed, tampering the match ball with a piece of tape on day three of the third Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town.

While the players involved in the ball-tampering were forced to leave the Australian dugout from South Africa, head coach Darren Lehmann has been given the green-light by the team management to remain in charge of the visiting team for the rest of the series. The former Australian cricketer who was appointed as the head of the national team after the sacking of his predecessor Mickey Arthur will continue to coach the Australian cricket team as per his current contract. Smith, Warner and Bancroft are expected to face the wraith of Australian cricket fanatics as soon as they get home.

ALSO READ: Ball tampering scandal: Renshaw, Burns, Maxwell to replace Smith, Warner and Bancroft; Tim Paine appointed as captain: Cricket Australia

12:10 PM — As per reports, Sunrisers Hyderabad will shortly reveal their new captain. “In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad. The new captain of the Team will be announced shortly,” KShanmugam, who is the CEO of the SunRisers Hyderabad said in a statement.

11:55 AM — Following the footsteps of his captain Steve Smith, opening batsman David Warner has decided to step down from the captaincy of his Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad. As his IPL career still hangs in the balance thanks to the awaited sanctions from Cricket Australia for his involvement in the ball tampering scandal, Warner on Wednesday has been removed by Sunrisers Hyderabad from the leadership role.

11:30 AM — Mohammad Kaif, who is famously known for his match-winning knock in the famous 2002 Natwest Trophy final against England believes the Australian coach is very fortunate to survive the ball-tampering scandal. “Darren Lehmann looks like a man who does not have prior knowledge about anything,” Kaif said.

Darren Lehmann looks like a man who does not have prior knowledge about anything 🙂 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 27, 2018

11:20 AM — Getting into the groove with Pietersen, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also gave Darren Lehmann an honourable mention in one of his tweet. “Astonishing that the conclusion is that only 2 people apart from Bancroft knew about it, not even the bowlers who would have been the beneficiaries,” Kaif tweeted.

11:00 AM — Former England cricketer Kevin Pieterson took a dig at Cricket Australia, who rubbished Darren Lehman’s rumoured involvement in the sensational ball-tampering scandal. “I’ve woken up this morning actually gutted for Smith, Warner & Bancroft,” Pietersen tweeted. “Yes they were involved and will be sanctioned but I’m afraid they weren’t the only ones(& I don’t think anyone else believes they were)…I hope they get a fair trial,” he added.

ALSO READ: Ganguly questions Australia’s win at all cost attitude, says what Smith did was ‘absolute stupidity’

10:40 AM — With Cricket Australia’s (CA) investigation reaching conclusion soon, both Smith and Warner are on the brink of witnessing a loss of approximately Rs 20 crores. The disgraced Australian captain Steve Smith and deputy David Warner are also likely to be banned from their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) teams this season as well.

10:30 AM — Wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine will replace troubled leader Steve Smith as captain of Australian cricket team for the rest of the series against South Africa. “The players are remorseful for the mistakes they have made. And they regret how their actions have represented themselves, teammates, cricket and their country,” Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland was quoted as saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App