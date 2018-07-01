Australia on Sunday thrashed India and claimed the Champions Trophy title in a breath-taking, nail-biting clash played at Breda Netherlands. India entered the finals after it managed to draw its previous game 1-1 against the Netherlands. Since India was ahead in the points table leading it with 8 while the Netherlands with 7, India entered the finals.

Australia claimed the Champions Trophy title after beating India in a breath-taking clash played at Breda, Netherlands. The result was decided after the penalty shootout as both teams concluded with 1-1 at the end of full-time, taking the match towards the extra time. India entered in the finals after it managed to draw 1-1 against the Netherlands in the previous match in their final round-robin game.

Talking about the previous game which cleared the road for India to enter the finals against Australia, India’s Mandeep Singh scored the goal taking off the pressure in the 47th minute of the game while Thiery Brinkmann brought relief for the Netherlands scoring the goal in the 55th minute of the game.

Also Read: Champions Trophy Hockey 2018: India lose 2-3 to defending champions and world no. 1 Australia

Though it was a draw, the Indian team had the advantage as it was ahead in the points table with 8 into the Netherlands which was leading on the third spot with 7 points. The points tally did the magic for Australia too, as the team ended in the finals even after losing 2-3 to Olympic champions Argentina on Friday.

Earlier, at the beginning of the Champions Trophy, India got off to a terrific start after it thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0, which definitely boosted the confidence of the team to race ahead in the competition. The team kept the momentum till the end and now today made the country proud by thrashing Australia. The match was broadcasted on Star 1 and Star 1 HD.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2018: India beat Argentina 2-1

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More