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Home > Sports News > Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 2nd Semi-Final?

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 2nd Semi-Final?

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming details for the WCL 2026 2nd Semi-Final include match date, time, venue, TV telecast, and online streaming in India. David Warner faces Chris Gayle as both teams target a place in the final.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming And Broadcast Details
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming And Broadcast Details

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 19:46 IST

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: The Australia Champions will face the West Indies Champions in the second semi-final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 on Friday, October 16. The two sides will battle for a place in the final as the tournament enters its knockout stage at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. 

Australia Champions captain David Warner will seek to build on his team’s experience and earn a place in the final. The West Indies Champions, led by Chris Gayle, will look to unleash their aggressive style of play in a match of such importance.

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Both teams finished the league stage with three wins from five matches, making this semi-final an intriguing contest between two sides packed with former international stars. With a place in the WCL 2026 final at stake, fans can expect an entertaining battle.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions: Match Details

Match: Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions, 2nd Semi-Final

Tournament: World Championship of Legends 2026

Date: Friday, October 16, 2026

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Start Time: 9:00 PM IST

Format: T20 

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions: Where to Watch Live in India?

Live Streaming: Cricket fans in India can watch the Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2026 second semi-final live on the FanCode app and website. 

Live Telecast: The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India, allowing television viewers to follow the action. 

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions

Australia Champions will be looking to repeat their league stage win over the Caribbean team, when they triumphed by 36 runs on 11 October. Another Australian win, this time by 16 runs, over England Champions in their last league game will give the team confidence ahead of the knockouts.

David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Chris Lynn are set to be the Australian batters to look out for, while their bowling attack will need to be wary of the West Indies’ dangerous strikers.

For the West Indies Champions, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, and Dwayne Bravo offer significant T20 experience. Their capacity to score rapidly and shift the momentum of the match could be crucial in this must-win game.

Also Read: Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction: Who Will Win WCL 2026 2nd Semi-Final?

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Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 2nd Semi-Final?
Tags: Australia Champions vs West Indies ChampionsWCL 2026World Championship of Legends

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Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 2nd Semi-Final?
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 2nd Semi-Final?
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 2nd Semi-Final?
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 2nd Semi-Final?
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 2nd Semi-Final?

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