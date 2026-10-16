Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction: Who Will Win WCL 2026 2nd Semi-Final?

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction: Australia Champions will take on West Indies Champions in the second semi-final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 16. Both teams will aim to secure a place in the tournament final, setting up an exciting contest between two sides packed with former international stars.

Australia came second in the group stage, winning three out of five games played, and West Indies’ style of play and consistently chasing high totals make for compelling viewing. Australia and West Indies will be hoping to put on a full-blooded performance when the time comes to secure a final spot.

Australia Champions hold a psychological edge going into the knockout match, having previously beaten West Indies Champions by 36 runs on October 11. In that game, Australia dismissed the Caribbean team for only 83 runs while defending a target of 120, demonstrating the strength of their bowling unit.

AUS C vs WI C: Key Players to Watch

Australia will rely heavily on David Warner and D’Arcy Short to get them off to a flyer, while Ben Hilfenhaus may also play a big part with the ball, in particular if Australia can generate some early swing or induce mistakes from the West Indies batsmen.

Rebel rules they are for the Caribbean side, who have Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton and Andre Russell ready to turn the tide. Russell’s power with bat and ball brings West Indies another string to their bow in both innings, while Walton’s recent form is noteworthy.

Who Will Win Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions?

Australia Champions face a semi-final showdown as slight favourites; Australia Champions have overcome West Indies earlier in the tournament. Also, they put on 218/6 against England and won by 16 runs, demonstrating the team’s capacity to make a large total.

West Indies, then again, have the firepower to upset the odds if their top order fires. Their potent batting order combined with seasoned all-rounders makes it a potential thriller.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction: Australia Champions to win

Also Read: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Winner Prediction: Who Will Win IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I in Raipur?