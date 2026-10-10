Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?

Australia Test Record: Australia created a unique milestone in men’s Test cricket after fielding a playing XI consisting entirely of players aged 30 or above in the opening Test against South Africa in Durban on Friday. The selection marked the first time in Australia’s 149-year Test history that the team did not include a single player in his twenties.

Captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat at Kingsmead, with Australia’s playing XI having an average age of 34.59 years. According to cricket statistician Ric Finlay, the line-up was the seventh-oldest in Test history and Australia’s oldest in approximately a century.

Nathan Lyon Oldest Player in Australia’s Playing XI

At 38, spinner Nathan Lyon was the oldest member of the Australian team, while 30-year-old Matt Renshaw was the youngest.

Five players were aged 35 or above: Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey and Josh Hazlewood. Smith was 37, Starc 36, while Carey and Hazlewood were both 35.

The experienced line-up highlighted Australia’s reliance on established international players for the opening fixture of their three-Test World Test Championship series against South Africa.

Australia’s regular changes among their openers had previously ensured that at least one player under 30 featured in the playing XI. However, the selection of 34-year-old Nic Maddinson for the Durban Test ended that trend.

Nic Maddinson Returns to Test Cricket After Nearly 10 Years

Maddinson’s inclusion was another major talking point, as he returned to Test cricket for the first time since December 2016. The Durban match marked only his fourth Test appearance.

Australia’s 18-member squad also reflected the team’s experience, with an average age of approximately 32.6 years. Only three players were under 30: Cooper Connolly, 23, Cameron Green, 27, and Sam Harper, 29.

Green has regularly featured in Australia’s playing XI but has struggled for form in recent outings.

South Africa Reduce Australia to 187/6 on Day One

Despite missing pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, South Africa’s bowling attack made early breakthroughs against Australia. The hosts restricted the visitors to 187/6 before rain and poor light ended the opening day’s play early.

Wiaan Mulder dismissed Travis Head for nine, while Marco Jansen removed Maddinson after the returning batter faced 33 deliveries without scoring. Australia were left struggling at 24/2.

Marnus Labuschagne scored 37, while Smith contributed 25 as the pair added 60 runs for the third wicket. Smith also moved past Steve Waugh to become Australia’s third-highest run-scorer in men’s Test cricket before Jansen dismissed him after lunch.

With the opening day disrupted by weather, Australia will look to build a competitive total when play resumes, while South Africa will aim to maintain their bowling pressure in the first Test of the series.