LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?

Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?

Australia Test Record: Australia made history against South Africa by fielding their oldest-ever men's Test XI, with all 11 players aged 30 or above. While Pat Cummins' experienced side created a rare milestone, South Africa struck back at Kingsmead, reducing Australia to 187/6 before rain and poor light halted play.

Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 10:54 IST

Australia Test Record: Australia created a unique milestone in men’s Test cricket after fielding a playing XI consisting entirely of players aged 30 or above in the opening Test against South Africa in Durban on Friday. The selection marked the first time in Australia’s 149-year Test history that the team did not include a single player in his twenties.

Captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat at Kingsmead, with Australia’s playing XI having an average age of 34.59 years. According to cricket statistician Ric Finlay, the line-up was the seventh-oldest in Test history and Australia’s oldest in approximately a century.

You Might Be Interested In

Nathan Lyon Oldest Player in Australia’s Playing XI

At 38, spinner Nathan Lyon was the oldest member of the Australian team, while 30-year-old Matt Renshaw was the youngest.

Five players were aged 35 or above: Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey and Josh Hazlewood. Smith was 37, Starc 36, while Carey and Hazlewood were both 35.

The experienced line-up highlighted Australia’s reliance on established international players for the opening fixture of their three-Test World Test Championship series against South Africa.

Australia’s regular changes among their openers had previously ensured that at least one player under 30 featured in the playing XI. However, the selection of 34-year-old Nic Maddinson for the Durban Test ended that trend.

Nic Maddinson Returns to Test Cricket After Nearly 10 Years

Maddinson’s inclusion was another major talking point, as he returned to Test cricket for the first time since December 2016. The Durban match marked only his fourth Test appearance.

Australia’s 18-member squad also reflected the team’s experience, with an average age of approximately 32.6 years. Only three players were under 30: Cooper Connolly, 23, Cameron Green, 27, and Sam Harper, 29.

Green has regularly featured in Australia’s playing XI but has struggled for form in recent outings.

South Africa Reduce Australia to 187/6 on Day One

Despite missing pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, South Africa’s bowling attack made early breakthroughs against Australia. The hosts restricted the visitors to 187/6 before rain and poor light ended the opening day’s play early.

Wiaan Mulder dismissed Travis Head for nine, while Marco Jansen removed Maddinson after the returning batter faced 33 deliveries without scoring. Australia were left struggling at 24/2.

Marnus Labuschagne scored 37, while Smith contributed 25 as the pair added 60 runs for the third wicket. Smith also moved past Steve Waugh to become Australia’s third-highest run-scorer in men’s Test cricket before Jansen dismissed him after lunch.

With the opening day disrupted by weather, Australia will look to build a competitive total when play resumes, while South Africa will aim to maintain their bowling pressure in the first Test of the series.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?
Tags: South Africa vs Australia

RELATED News

William O’Rourke Injury Update: New Zealand Pacer to Miss India Series, Check Potential Return Date

‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How Does Race to 1000 Goals Look After Ronaldo’s Latest Goal For Al Nassr

Only the Second Batter Ever! Shai Hope Joins Elite Club With Record-Breaking Ton Against India

WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 980th Goal With Al Nassr After Fallout With Portugal Camp

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Camera: Student Surrounded, Beaten With Hockey Sticks And Slapped In UP’s Basti; Police Register Case | Watch Viral Video

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Purane Boyfriend Se Chat…: Tej Pratap Yadav Recalls Marriage Troubles On Rise & Fall 2, Makes Claims About Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rai

Caught On Cam: Female Cop Slaps Man In Public In Ajmer; Lawyer Parks Car On Street To Buy Vegetables, She Takes Away His Keys And Threatens Him

CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along With Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

VIRAL VIDEO | Vijay Deverakonda Goes All Out Against The British In Ranabaali Trailer, But Is The Period Drama More Than Just Noise?

First Wife Slits Husband’s Throat After He Transferred Land To Second Wife In Uttar Pradesh; Absconding Wife Unhappy With Transaction, Father Of Six Found Murdered In Field

Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?

Before Baahubali, This Was SS Rajamouli’s First Job In Films, And It Was Nothing Like You’d Expect

Woman Detained On Pune-Delhi Train For CJP Protest, Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Police To Produce Her

CJP Protest: Metro, Train Services Must Continue in Regulated Manner, SC Flags Public Inconvenience

Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?
Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?
Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?
Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?
Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?

QUICK LINKS