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Home > Sports News > Australia ODI Squad Announced: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins And Senior Players Return for Zimbabwe and South Africa Series Ahead of 2027 World Cup

Australia ODI Squad Announced: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins And Senior Players Return for Zimbabwe and South Africa Series Ahead of 2027 World Cup

Australia have named a 17-member ODI squad for the Zimbabwe and South Africa series, with Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc returning. The reigning world champions will use the six-match tour to strengthen preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 10:29 IST

Australia ODI Squad: Australia have announced a 17-member squad for their upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, with several key players returning as the reigning world champions step up preparations for next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Australia will play three ODIs against Zimbabwe from September 15 before facing South Africa in another three-match series beginning September 24.

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The 2027 ODI World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, making the upcoming series particularly important for Australia as they look to build towards the tournament.

Senior Players Return to Australia’s ODI Team

Opening batters Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head return to the squad after missing Australia’s ODI series in Pakistan and Bangladesh earlier this year.

Captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have also been included for the South Africa leg of the tour. Their involvement comes ahead of Australia’s three-match ICC World Test Championship series against the Proteas, which begins in October.

Marnus Labuschagne has been left out after a lean run across formats. His absence provides opportunities for younger players, with Joel Davies and Ollie Peake retaining their places after impressing during Australia’s recent ODI assignments.

The return of several senior players gives Australia a strong mix of experience and youth as they continue to assess their squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

The series against Zimbabwe will begin on September 15, followed by the three-match ODI series against South Africa from September 24.

Australia ODI Squad vs Zimbabwe and South Africa

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (South Africa tour only), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc (South Africa only), Adam Zampa

Zimbabwe vs Australia Schedule

  • First ODI: September 15, Harare
  • Second ODI: September 18, Harare
  • Third ODI: September 20, Harare

South Africa vs Australia Schedule

  • First ODI: September 24, Durban
  • Second ODI: September 27, Johannesburg
  • Third ODI: September 30, Potchefstroom

Also Read: Pakistan Squad vs England 3rd Test: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq Dropped as PCB Picks 5 Uncapped Players for Birmingham Clash

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Australia ODI Squad Announced: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins And Senior Players Return for Zimbabwe and South Africa Series Ahead of 2027 World Cup
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Australia ODI Squad Announced: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins And Senior Players Return for Zimbabwe and South Africa Series Ahead of 2027 World Cup

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Australia ODI Squad Announced: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins And Senior Players Return for Zimbabwe and South Africa Series Ahead of 2027 World Cup
Australia ODI Squad Announced: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins And Senior Players Return for Zimbabwe and South Africa Series Ahead of 2027 World Cup
Australia ODI Squad Announced: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins And Senior Players Return for Zimbabwe and South Africa Series Ahead of 2027 World Cup
Australia ODI Squad Announced: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins And Senior Players Return for Zimbabwe and South Africa Series Ahead of 2027 World Cup

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