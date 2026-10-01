Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Australia will begin their ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027 campaign against India in Cape Town on Thursday, October 7. The five-time champions are placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. Here are all the details, including Australia’s full fixtures, venues, match dates, timings and live streaming details.
Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Group Stage Fixtures
- India vs Australia: Thursday, October 7, 2027 – Cape Town, South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST
- Australia vs Qualifier A: Tuesday, October 12, 2027 – Paarl, South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe vs Australia: Friday, October 15, 2027 – Harare, Zimbabwe – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST
- Australia vs Afghanistan: Monday, October 18, 2027 – KuGompo City (East London), South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST
- Australia vs Pakistan: Friday, October 22, 2027 – Paarl, South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST
Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Match Timings
Australia’s group-stage matches are scheduled as day games, with the fixtures beginning at 10:00 AM local time in South Africa (SAST), which corresponds to 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The equivalent Australian local time will depend on the applicable daylight saving arrangements in the relevant Australian state.
Where to Watch Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Live on TV?
Fans in India can watch Australia’s ODI World Cup 2027 matches live on the Star Sports Network. In Australia, the tournament will be available through Fox Sports and Channel 7. Kayo will also provide coverage for viewers in Australia.
How to Watch Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch Australia’s ODI World Cup 2027 matches live on the JioHotstar App. Viewers in Australia can follow the tournament through Kayo and the relevant digital platforms associated with the broadcast rights.
Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Group and Tournament Details
- Group: Group A
- Group A Teams: India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A
- Tournament Hosts: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia
- Group Stage: October 7 to October 24, 2027
- Super 7 Stage: October 25 to November 14, 2027
- Semi-Finals: November 17 and 18, 2027
- Final: November 21, 2027
Australia’s Potential Super 7 Fixtures
If Australia qualify for the Super 7 stage, their scheduled fixtures will include matches against Pakistan in Victoria Falls on October 28, South Africa in Johannesburg on October 31, India in Victoria Falls on November 4, Sri Lanka in Durban on November 7, New Zealand in Paarl on November 11 and England in Gqeberha on November 14. These fixtures are subject to Australia and the respective opponents qualifying for the Super 7 stage.
Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Road to the Final
The top teams from the group stage will progress to the Super 7 stage, where the leading sides will compete for places in the semi-finals. The first semi-final is scheduled to be played in Cape Town on November 17, followed by the second semi-final in Tshwane on November 18. The ODI World Cup 2027 final will be held at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 21, 2027.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.