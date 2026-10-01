Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Australia will begin their ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027 campaign against India in Cape Town on Thursday, October 7. The five-time champions are placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. Here are all the details, including Australia’s full fixtures, venues, match dates, timings and live streaming details.

Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Group Stage Fixtures

India vs Australia: Thursday, October 7, 2027 – Cape Town, South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST

Thursday, October 7, 2027 – Cape Town, South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST Australia vs Qualifier A: Tuesday, October 12, 2027 – Paarl, South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST

Tuesday, October 12, 2027 – Paarl, South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST Zimbabwe vs Australia: Friday, October 15, 2027 – Harare, Zimbabwe – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST

Friday, October 15, 2027 – Harare, Zimbabwe – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST Australia vs Afghanistan: Monday, October 18, 2027 – KuGompo City (East London), South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST

Monday, October 18, 2027 – KuGompo City (East London), South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST Australia vs Pakistan: Friday, October 22, 2027 – Paarl, South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST

Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Match Timings

Australia’s group-stage matches are scheduled as day games, with the fixtures beginning at 10:00 AM local time in South Africa (SAST), which corresponds to 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The equivalent Australian local time will depend on the applicable daylight saving arrangements in the relevant Australian state.

Where to Watch Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch Australia’s ODI World Cup 2027 matches live on the Star Sports Network. In Australia, the tournament will be available through Fox Sports and Channel 7. Kayo will also provide coverage for viewers in Australia.

How to Watch Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch Australia’s ODI World Cup 2027 matches live on the JioHotstar App. Viewers in Australia can follow the tournament through Kayo and the relevant digital platforms associated with the broadcast rights.

Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Group and Tournament Details

Group: Group A

Group A Group A Teams: India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A

India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A Tournament Hosts: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia Group Stage: October 7 to October 24, 2027

October 7 to October 24, 2027 Super 7 Stage: October 25 to November 14, 2027

October 25 to November 14, 2027 Semi-Finals: November 17 and 18, 2027

November 17 and 18, 2027 Final: November 21, 2027

Australia’s Potential Super 7 Fixtures

If Australia qualify for the Super 7 stage, their scheduled fixtures will include matches against Pakistan in Victoria Falls on October 28, South Africa in Johannesburg on October 31, India in Victoria Falls on November 4, Sri Lanka in Durban on November 7, New Zealand in Paarl on November 11 and England in Gqeberha on November 14. These fixtures are subject to Australia and the respective opponents qualifying for the Super 7 stage.

Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Road to the Final

The top teams from the group stage will progress to the Super 7 stage, where the leading sides will compete for places in the semi-finals. The first semi-final is scheduled to be played in Cape Town on November 17, followed by the second semi-final in Tshwane on November 18. The ODI World Cup 2027 final will be held at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 21, 2027.