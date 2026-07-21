Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh Announced: Pat Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood Return; New Look Batting Order Expected After Usman Khawaja Retirement

Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh: Australia announced a full-strength test squad for a two-match series against Bangladesh. Australia’s highly experienced bowling attack featuring skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon has been named for the series. The two tests in August will be played outside Australia’s traditional summer window. The two tests against Bangladesh will be played in Darwin and Mackay, unlike the regular stadiums that host tests during the summer.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon return

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon missed the last test match Australia played in Sydney in January this year. While Hazlewood missed each of the five Ashes tests, Cummins featured in one game and Lyon in two. Mitchell Starc did the heavy lifting, leading the bowling attack, which also featured ever-impressive Michael Neser.

However, with the big guns returning to the squad, Neser has been dropped from the squad and added as a reserve for the two-test series. Along with Neser, Todd Murphy and Brendan Doggett are also on standby for the series.

Usman Khawaja’s retirement to result in batting order shuffle

Australia will be playing their first test since Usman Khawaja retired from the longest format. The left-handed batter, who primarily played as an opening batter, was shifted to the middle order in the Ashes with Travis Head and Jake Weatherald opening the innings. Thanks to the success of shifting Head to the top of the order, it is likely that George Bailey and co would continue with him opening the innings. Meanwhile, Weatherald, who made his debut in the Ashes 2025/26, would be eyeing a big score as he plays his first Test at his home in Darwin.

With Khawaja not being in the squad and Head opening the innings, a spot in the middle order would be up for grabs. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are expected to bat at numbers three and four, respectively. Alex Carey will continue to retain his spot in the playing XI as the wicketkeeper batter. One would feel that Beau Webster has done enough to retain his spot in the playing XI. This leaves Cameron Green and Josh Inglis fighting out for a spot in the middle order.

Cameron Green has been looked at as a future great and, with his all-round skills, would be expected to eclipse Inglis for the spot.

Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series Schedule

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test: 13th to 17th August, Darwin

Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: 22nd to 26th August, Mackay

Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh

Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Australia Predicted Playing XI against Bangladesh

Australia Predicted Playing XI vs Bangladesh: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

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