LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh Announced: Pat Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood Return; New Look Batting Order Expected After Usman Khawaja Retirement

Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh Announced: Pat Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood Return; New Look Batting Order Expected After Usman Khawaja Retirement

Australia have announced a full-strength Test squad for the Bangladesh Test series, with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon returning. The two-match series in Darwin and Mackay could see Cameron Green secure a middle-order spot following Usman Khawaja's retirement.

Australia named a 13-man Test squad to face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. Image Credit: AFP
Australia named a 13-man Test squad to face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 08:37 IST

Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh: Australia announced a full-strength test squad for a two-match series against Bangladesh. Australia’s highly experienced bowling attack featuring skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon has been named for the series. The two tests in August will be played outside Australia’s traditional summer window. The two tests against Bangladesh will be played in Darwin and Mackay, unlike the regular stadiums that host tests during the summer. 

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon return

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon missed the last test match Australia played in Sydney in January this year. While Hazlewood missed each of the five Ashes tests, Cummins featured in one game and Lyon in two. Mitchell Starc did the heavy lifting, leading the bowling attack, which also featured ever-impressive Michael Neser. 

You Might Be Interested In

However, with the big guns returning to the squad, Neser has been dropped from the squad and added as a reserve for the two-test series. Along with Neser, Todd Murphy and Brendan Doggett are also on standby for the series.

Usman Khawaja’s retirement to result in batting order shuffle

Australia will be playing their first test since Usman Khawaja retired from the longest format. The left-handed batter, who primarily played as an opening batter, was shifted to the middle order in the Ashes with Travis Head and Jake Weatherald opening the innings. Thanks to the success of shifting Head to the top of the order, it is likely that George Bailey and co would continue with him opening the innings. Meanwhile, Weatherald, who made his debut in the Ashes 2025/26, would be eyeing a big score as he plays his first Test at his home in Darwin.

With Khawaja not being in the squad and Head opening the innings, a spot in the middle order would be up for grabs. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are expected to bat at numbers three and four, respectively. Alex Carey will continue to retain his spot in the playing XI as the wicketkeeper batter. One would feel that Beau Webster has done enough to retain his spot in the playing XI. This leaves Cameron Green and Josh Inglis fighting out for a spot in the middle order. 

Cameron Green has been looked at as a future great and, with his all-round skills, would be expected to eclipse Inglis for the spot.

Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series Schedule

  • Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test: 13th to 17th August, Darwin
  • Australia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: 22nd to 26th August, Mackay

Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh

Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Australia Predicted Playing XI against Bangladesh

Australia Predicted Playing XI vs Bangladesh: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

Also Read: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Play For India? Team India’s Next ODI Series Schedule, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh Announced: Pat Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood Return; New Look Batting Order Expected After Usman Khawaja Retirement
Tags: home-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

64 Teams In FIFA World Cup 2030? CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez Makes Blockbuster Announcement For Centennial Edition

”It Will Take Time For This Wound To Heal”— Lionel Messi’s Emotional ‘Letter’ Goes Viral After Argentina Lost FIFA World Cup Final To Spain

Kevin Keegan Dies At 75: Liverpool Legend, Double Ballon d’Or Winner Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Who is Sangram Singh? First Indian MMA Fighter to Win Asian Championship After 80-Second Knockout of Pakistan’s Mohammad Abid Ali

When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Play For India? Team India’s Next ODI Series Schedule, Venues, Timings And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

60 Million Fish Nests Discovered Under Antarctica’s Frozen Waters: What Scientists Found

Bengaluru Namma Metro Green Line Services Suspended Temporarily, Operations Restored: Why Did the Disruption Happen?

Delhi Traffic Advisory Amid Farmers Protest Today: Check Traffic Diversions, Road Closures, Routes to Avoid

CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ March Turns Violent: 118 Police Personnel Injured, 70 Protesters Held; Police Reveal What Happened

Weather Update Today on 21 July 2026: Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rain; Check Forecast for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jammu

Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh Announced: Pat Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood Return; New Look Batting Order Expected After Usman Khawaja Retirement

Rahul Gandhi Holds Hour-Long Meeting with Akhilesh Yadav in Parliament; Was UP Seat Sharing on the Agenda?

Sikkim Tunnel Collapse: Seven Killed, Search On for Trapped Workers; Here’s What We Know So far

5 Biggest South Indian Movie Releases This Week (July 20-26): From Jana Nayagan To Pallichattambi – Theatres And OTT Guide

Huma Qureshi Reacts To Student Protest Crackdown, Says ‘Every Citizen Deserves To Be Heard’

Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh Announced: Pat Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood Return; New Look Batting Order Expected After Usman Khawaja Retirement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh Announced: Pat Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood Return; New Look Batting Order Expected After Usman Khawaja Retirement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh Announced: Pat Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood Return; New Look Batting Order Expected After Usman Khawaja Retirement
Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh Announced: Pat Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood Return; New Look Batting Order Expected After Usman Khawaja Retirement
Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh Announced: Pat Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood Return; New Look Batting Order Expected After Usman Khawaja Retirement
Australia Test Squad vs Bangladesh Announced: Pat Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood Return; New Look Batting Order Expected After Usman Khawaja Retirement

QUICK LINKS