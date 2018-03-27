The debate about the future of Australia head coach Darren Lehman, former skipper Steve Smith and David Warner amid the Australian ball-tampering scandal is about to come to a conclusion. The captaincy honour from Steve Smith is likely to get snatched after speculations about his captaincy to get stripped of permanently are making headlines in the UK media. Smith is also expected to serve at least a year ban for his involvement in the ball-tampering against South Africa in the ongoing Test series between the two nations.

Sources also added that Steve Smith and David Warner will be given one-year ban each for tampering the match ball in South Africa along with teammate Cameron Bancroft. Troubled Australian cricketer Steve Smith, who stepped down from his leadership responsibilities along with his deputy David Warner was fined 100% of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his involvement in ball tampering in the third Test against South Africa. In addition to his punishment, Smith was also banned for one game by the international governing body of cricket.

12:30 PM: Speaking about the Australian ball tampering case, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that he wants everything to be investigated. “We have written to cricket Australia & are waiting for their reply,” Shukla said. “If they punish then we will also obviously think on those lines. We cannot react before the report reaches us officially,” Shukla added.

12:20 PM: The chairman of the Indian Premier League, Rajeev Shukla has written to Cricket Australia and are waiting for their reply. Shukla revealed that if the apex board in Australia finds both Smith and Warner guilty enough to hand them a one-year ban, then they are also likely to hail the decision in the IPL.

12:10 PM: With ICC Cricket World Cup approaching next year followed by the Ashes, banning both Steve Smith and David Warner for a year can cause immense damage to the Australian side. According to The Telegraph, the ICC 2014 World Cup winning coach for Australia will submit his resignation within the next 24 hours.

12:00 PM: As Darren Lehman is likely to resign, former Aussie batsman Justin Langer is considered as the front-runner to lead the Australian side. Along with langer, former skipper Ricky Ponting is another speculated name which is highly regarded as the replacement for Lehmann.

