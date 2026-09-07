Australia Tour of South Africa: Marnus Labuschagne Retained, Matthew Kuhnemann Earns Call-up in 16-Man Squad | Check Full Test Squad, Schedule

Australia Tour of South Africa: Australia announced a strong 16-player squad for their upcoming three-Test tour of South Africa, with experienced fast bowlers included and Marnus Labuschagne retaining his place despite his recent lean run. Matthew Kuhnemann has earned a call-up, while Cooper Connolly and Michael Neser have also been added to the group. The series will begin in Durban on October 9, with Australia and South Africa currently occupying the top two positions in the World Test Championship standings.

Australia vs South Africa Test Series Details

Series: Australia Tour of South Africa, Test Series 2026

Australia Tour of South Africa, Test Series 2026 First Test: October 9-13, 2026

October 9-13, 2026 Venue: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Second Test: October 18-22, 2026

October 18-22, 2026 Venue: Gqeberha, South Africa

Gqeberha, South Africa Third Test: October 27-31, 2026

October 27-31, 2026 Venue: Johannesburg, South Africa

Australia Test Squad Team News

Australia have retained Marnus Labuschagne despite his recent struggles with the bat. The right-hander has not scored a Test century since July 2023, but remains part of a batting group that includes Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith and Cooper Connolly. All-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster have also been selected for the three-Test series.

Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly and Michael Neser are the three additions to the squad that missed the recent home series against Bangladesh. The selectors have included the trio to provide additional options and cover for the different conditions Australia could encounter during their South Africa tour.

Australia will also have their experienced pace attack available, with captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland included in the squad. The tour will mark Australia’s first Test series in South Africa since 2018, with only Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc, Smith and Renshaw having previously been part of a touring party to the country.

Australia Full Test Squad

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Australia vs South Africa Test Series Schedule

First Test: October 9-13, 2026, Durban

Second Test: October 18-22, 2026, Gqeberha

Third Test: October 27-31, 2026, Johannesburg

Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship Context

The Test series will be an important contest in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, with Australia currently sitting at the top of the standings and reigning champions South Africa in second place. The three-match series will therefore carry significant importance for both teams as they look to strengthen their positions in the WTC standings.