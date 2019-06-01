Australia will be facing Afghanistan in the 3rd match of World Cup 2019. Afghanistan vs Australia match will be held on 6.00 pm Indian standard time, 10.30 pm Australian standard time, 5 pm Afghanistan local time.

After edging out India in their home ground 3-2 in a five-match ODI series in March, the defending champion Australia will start their World Cup campaign with full of confidence. David Warner and Steve Smith came back to their national squad after one year ban. Both of them are in tremendous form as David Warner was the top runscorer in the recent Indian Premier League, while Steve Smith scored a hundred against England in their warm-up victory last weekend.

On the other hand, Afghanistan already proved their capabilities when they defeated Pakistan in a warm-up match. Just before two months of the World Cup Afghanistan named Gulabadin Naib as their skipper. According to the cricket pundits, Rashid Khan will play a key role for the Afghan team.

When is the Afghanistan vs Australia match, what is the local time of Afghanistan, Australia?

How to watch live online streaming of World Cup 2019 Australia vs Afghanistan match?

The LIVE match between Australia vs Afghanistan can be streamed online on Hotstar.com. For the latest match updates, previews and match reports of all World Cup matches readers can subscribe to NewsX.com.

What TV channel will show live coverage of the World Cup 2019 Australia vs Afghanistan match?

The LIVE match between Australia vs Afghanistan will be streamed on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 in Hindi.

What is the venue of Australia vs Afghanistan match?

The venue of the match between Australia vs Afghanistan is Bristol County Ground, Bristol.

Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11– Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan.

Australia Predicted Playing 11-Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

