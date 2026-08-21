Australia vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Venue, Squads, Match Timings And All You Need To Know

Australia vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: A desperate Australia will be looking to salvage a win and draw the two-Test series against Bangladesh when the second game gets underway on August 22, Saturday at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in MacKay. A spirited and a well-drilled Bangladesh played the perfect game in the series-opener in Darwin to create absolute history as they secured their first Test win Down Under and the second in SENA conditions. But the tourists should expect Australia to come back harder in the second game.

With left-arm speedster Shoriful Islam into the mix, Bangladesh have happy headaches. While all the other players are set to retain their spots, Shoriful could come in place of left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, given the conditions in MacKay are expected to favour the seamers. Should Islam come into the side, it will be another lethal bowling unit that already has Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain. But head coach Phil Simmons still seems resistant to change a winning eleven.

Australia, meanwhile, have confirmed their XI for the second Test as a struggling Jake Weatherald makes way for Matt Renshaw, who will accompany Travis Head at the top of the order. The hosts had also contemplated the idea of playing four specialist quicks, which would have meant dropping Nathan Lyon for Scott Boland. However, Australia have kept Lyon, who must justify the inclusion after managing only one wicket across two innings by leaking well over 100 runs. With the entire side looking well below their best in the opening Test, Australia must be at the top of the game and losing doesn’t remain an option for them.

Australia vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Squads:

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Beau Webster.

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan.

Where to watch the second Test between Australia and Bangladesh in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the series in India, while the live streaming of the same shall be available on Jio Hotstar App and website. The match begins at 6:00 AM IST.

Where to watch the second Test between Australia and Bangladesh in Bangladesh?

For fans in Bangladesh, Tapmad will stream the series against Australia.

Where to watch the second Test between Australia and Bangladesh in Australia?

Fans in Australia can tune into live action in these channels: Channel Seven, 7plus, Kayo Sports, and Foxtel.