Australia vs England Ashes Series in India? CA Chief Todd Greenberg Makes Stunning Admission

The prospect of an Ashes Test being played outside England or Australia for the first time in cricket history has gained fresh momentum after Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Todd Greenberg revealed that the governing body would be open to considering India as a host venue in the future.

The Ashes, regarded as the most iconic rivalry in Test cricket, has been contested exclusively between England and Australia since 1882. The five-match series alternates between the two countries every two years and remains one of the sport’s biggest attractions.

However, with India emerging as cricket’s largest commercial market and one of the strongest supporters of Test cricket, Greenberg believes exploring new opportunities could help strengthen the traditional format. Speaking to the BBC, the CA chief said that while there are no immediate plans to stage an Ashes Test in India, the idea should not be ruled out.

“We’d have to be open to consider all options,” Greenberg told the BBC.

He also highlighted Cricket Australia’s strong ties with both the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“Our relationship with the ECB but also the BCCI is very strong. And clearly, there are opportunities in India to put more content into certain areas. That’s not something we are currently planning, but it would certainly be open for consideration.”

Any such move would require approval from both the ECB and the BCCI, given the historic significance of the Ashes and the logistical challenges involved.

Greenberg’s comments come at a time when cricket administrators are searching for ways to preserve and grow Test cricket amid an increasingly crowded international calendar. He stressed that marquee contests involving Australia, England and India continue to attract strong audiences despite broader concerns surrounding the longest format.

“I think Test cricket between us, England and India is still very strong, probably bucking the trend as to other parts of the world. So we want to make sure we continue to grow it and strengthen it.”

The CA chief also pointed to scheduling pressures that continue to affect the global game.

“The challenge for all of us in global cricket is there are only 365 days in a schedule and we probably need another month or two if we actually can generate the content we want to.”

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia is also exploring other ways to expand its footprint in India. Reports suggest the governing body is in advanced discussions with the BCCI to stage a Big Bash League (BBL) match in Chennai, a move aimed at increasing the competition’s visibility in cricket’s biggest market.

While an India-hosted Ashes Test remains a distant possibility, Greenberg’s remarks have opened the door to what would be one of the most significant changes in the history of Test cricket.