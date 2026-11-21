Australia vs England 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: Australia and England will renew their rivalry when they meet in the opening match of the five-game T20I series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday (Nov 21). Both teams will be keen to start the series with a victory after England clinched the preceding three-match ODI series 2-1. With several key players rested, the two sides have included a mix of experienced campaigners and squad players. However, big names such as Harry Brook, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt and Tim David will be in action. Here are all the details, including the AUS vs ENG 1st T20I match timing, venue, live telecast, streaming details and full squads.

Australia vs England 1st T20I Match Details

Match: Australia vs England, 1st T20I

Australia vs England, 1st T20I Series: Australia vs England T20I Series 2026

Australia vs England T20I Series 2026 Date: Saturday (Nov 21), 2026

Saturday (Nov 21), 2026 Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Start Time: 1:45 PM IST

Where to Watch Australia vs England 1st T20I Live on TV in India?

The Australia vs England 1st T20I match will not be available on television in India. Indian cricket fans can follow the match through the available digital streaming platform.

How to Watch Australia vs England 1st T20I LIVE Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Australia vs England 1st T20I match live on the FanCode app and website. The platform will provide live streaming coverage of the opening encounter between the two cricketing giants.

Australia vs England 1st T20I: Match Preview

Australia and England will begin their five-match T20I series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The hosts will look to make the most of home conditions, while England will aim to carry forward their momentum after winning the ODI series 2-1.

Both teams have rested several prominent players as they manage their squads ahead of a busy international cricket schedule. However, the contest will still feature some exciting names, including Australian captain Mitchell Marsh and England skipper Harry Brook, along with explosive batters Tim David and Phil Salt.

Australia vs England 1st T20I Full Squads

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Billy Stanlake, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Henry Thornton, Adam Zampa.

England Squad: Harry Brook (Captain), Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.