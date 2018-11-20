The entire Indian lineup will be under scrutiny on Wednesday when India play their first T20I against Australia in Brisbane. Indian players have often been accused of delivering below-par performances in overseas tours and it will be a litmus test for the in-form Virat Kohli and men.

Another overseas tour, another litmus test awaits the Indian cricket team in the form of a strong yet underperforming Australia. The tour begins on November 21 with first of the three T20s before a 4 Test match series beginning December 6 in Adelaide followed by 3 ODIs. The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Ten network in both English and Hindi. This will be a chance for India to answer the perennial questions over their ability to be competitive in foreign tours. Over the last few years, the performances have flattered to deceive, their performances have been good in patches but in the decisive moments they have crumbled and that has been a constant point of criticism for them.

The limited overs team has fared much better and has won in South Africa, Sri Lanka along with a runners-up medal in the Champions Trophy, but with Australia and New Zealand series on the horizon, a stern test awaits them. Australia, on the other hand, has been in turmoil both on and off the field ever since the “sandpaper gate”. Their results have been disastrous and their reputation and credibility have taken a major hit in the absence of their marquee players – David Warner and Steve Smith – and the current crop is massively underperforming jeopardising their preparations and prospects of glory in next year’s cricket world cup in England.

This series though could be a chance for them to regain their mojo and play with the swagger and character that Aussie teams have been historically famous for. The key matchups that could decide the outcome of this tour could be:

1. Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc – The mainstay of Indian batting versus the king of Aussie bowling is sure to appease the appetite of all cricket lovers.

2. Kuldeep Yadav vs Aussie middle order – The spin wizard testing the inexperienced and fragile Aussie middle order would be important.

3. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan vs Aussie pace battery – Hugely successful opening partnership versus a plethora of talented and quick fast bowlers could be fascinating.

With precious few months left for teams to try and settle a combination for the world cup, both sets of teams would be eager to fine tune any issues and try out new players for particular positions. Considering the workload for their players, the Australian board has decided to cut short their participation in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) meaning that Aussie players would not be available for the final weeks of the competition prompting a few franchises to release them before next year’s auction.

The Indian board, on the other hand, have recently moderated the playing time across formats to keep players fresh but with two consecutive foreign tours and IPL in the months preceding the world cup, burnout and fatigue both mental and physical is a hot topic for discussion. Considering all this, a hotly and fiercely contested series should be expected with players hungry to prove themselves and the anticipation is that all will be done in competitive yet respectful and a dignified way.

India’s 12-man shortlist: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

