Australia vs India 3rd T20I match preview: Team India will look to salvage some pride and register a win the must-win game against Australia today at the SCG in Sydney. Australia has been leading the series by 1-0 as they marked a 4-run win the 1st match and the 2nd match was abandoned due to rain. The 3rd and last match of the series is expected to be a thriller and will commence at 1:30 pm (IST).

Australia vs India 3rd T20I match preview: At the Sydney Cricket Ground, Team India will lock horns against Australia in the 3rd T20I match. The game will commence at 1:30 pm (IST), where Team India will be looking to level the series. The host, Australia is currently leading the series as they managed to register a 4 run win in the first T20I game at the Gabba in Brisbane. While the second game of the three-match series was called off due to rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Today, Men in Blue will try to spot Kangaroos’ winning streak and mark their first win on the tour. The last match of the series is expected to be a powerpack game as Kohli and men will put in all their force with an eye on the sky.

On the other side, Australian side-led by Aaron Finch will try to pile on the misery on the wobbling Team India. For this electrifying game, Australia has called up Mitchell Starc in place of injured speedster Billy Stanlake.

Player to watch in India vs Australia 3rd T20I match at Sydney:

For India, skipper Virat Kohli’s batting order will be a big question as the hosts seem to have a problem in placing KL Rahul ahead of the run machine. Indian batsmen, except Shikhar Dhawan, have not done up to the mark so far in the series, so fans will be expecting more from opener Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

India bowling has been satisfied in last two games as the team managed to restrict the hosts with a low total.

For Australia, batting against speedster Jaspreet Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not going to be easy. While breaking the spin trap of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be an exciting competition.

Austraila’s bowling has been a quite handy as they managed to defend a low total in the first game but bowlers like Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff need to showcase their skills.

Likely lineups of the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More