Eying epoch-making series victory, Virat Kohli's men are primed to make it 3-1 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Statistically, India have played a total of 10 Test series Down Under, and apart from 3 series that went for a draw, Aussies have got the best of the visitors. But this time, it's different, Kohli and Co. is a mix of young and experience with a solid combination of batting and bowling, while the Aussies under Paine, having a faltering batting lineup are weakest for an Australian side in many decades.

Eying epoch-making series victory, Virat Kohli’s men are primed to make it 3-1 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Statistically, India have played a total of 10 Test series Down Under, and apart from 3 series that went for a draw, Aussies have got the best of the visitors. But this time is different, Kohli and Co. is a mix of young and experience with a solid combination of batting and bowling, while the Aussies under Paine, having a faltering batting lineup are weakest for an Australian side in many decades.

DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Cheteshwar Pujara’s unbeaten knock of 130 and Mayank Agarwal’s attacking 77 off 112 balls guided India to 303/4 at stumps on Day 1 of the 4th Test match in Sydney. India was off to not so good start with KL Rahul going back early in the game, however, the steady and powerful 116-run partnership of Pujara and Mayank powered India to the driving seat of the match. It was the GOAT who delivered for the hosts scalping Agarwal in the 33rd over, but not before the damage was done. For the hosts, Josh Hazlewood picked 2 wickets, with Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc taking 1 each.

PLAYING XI

Playing XI AUS: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Playing XI IND: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF AUSTRALIA VS INDIA 4th TEST DAY 2

Live Updates

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App