Eying epoch-making series victory, Virat Kohli’s men are primed to make it 3-1 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Statistically, India have played a total of 10 Test series Down Under, and apart from 3 series that went for a draw, Aussies have got the best of the visitors. But this time is different, Kohli and Co. is a mix of young and experience with a solid combination of batting and bowling, while the Aussies under Paine, having a faltering batting lineup are weakest for an Australian side in many decades.
DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Cheteshwar Pujara’s unbeaten knock of 130 and Mayank Agarwal’s attacking 77 off 112 balls guided India to 303/4 at stumps on Day 1 of the 4th Test match in Sydney. India was off to not so good start with KL Rahul going back early in the game, however, the steady and powerful 116-run partnership of Pujara and Mayank powered India to the driving seat of the match. It was the GOAT who delivered for the hosts scalping Agarwal in the 33rd over, but not before the damage was done. For the hosts, Josh Hazlewood picked 2 wickets, with Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc taking 1 each.
PLAYING XI
Playing XI AUS: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Playing XI IND: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF AUSTRALIA VS INDIA 4th TEST DAY 2
Live Updates
Ind 410/5 after 125 overs
Pujara is only a few runs away from his double hundred with Pant inching closer to his fifty. Overall, India have crossed the 4000 run mark. Aussies are under tremendous pressure to get wickets and get back in the game, but it's too late now, India is firmly in grasp of the match as of match.
Pujara Show
Pujara now has scored 500 runs in this series, the first such instance for him in a series.
In Tests since 2000, only three players have scored more runs than Cheteshwar Pujara, at a higher average, and with a higher dismissal rate: Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul. #AUSvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 4, 2019
Pujara eying 2nd hundred in Sydney
Pujara has become unstoppable for the hosts, he is inching closer towards his 2nd hundred with Pant providing the crucial support from the other end. Given the mammoth score India is heading towards and state of the pitch, that will definitely become harder to bat as the game progresses, India is comfortably in the driving seat of the match.
Vihari out | India 329/5
Finally, a breakthrough for Australia as Nathan Lyon dismisses Hanuma Vihari for 42, India 329 for the loss of 5 wickets. It was a faint edge off the bat and Labuschagne made no mistake in completing the catch. India 329/5
Pujara 150 | Ind 328/4
In-tune Pujara has been phenomenal against the Aussies, with India eyeing history, Pujara is scripting history of his own, he has become the fifth Indian batsman ever to score a 150+ in Sydney.