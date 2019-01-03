In-tune India will take on faltering Australia in the 4th and final Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday in pursuit of ending their 70-year long wait to win a test series in Australia. India will walk onto the field without its trump card Ravichandran Ashwin and senior pacer Ishant Sharma, due to fitness issues. On the other hand, Australia who faced heat for their batting might make a few changes.

In-tune India will take on faltering Australia in the 4th and final Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday in pursuit of ending their 70-year long wait to win a test series in Australia. The 4-match series has provided skipper Kohli with a unique opportunity, having an unassailable 2-1 lead after a thumping victory in Melbourne, to defy odds and stats on a foreign soil.

India will walk onto the field without its trump card Ravichandran Ashwin and senior pacer Ishant Sharma, due to fitness issues. On the other hand, Australia who faced heat for their batting might make a few changes. All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne is added to the squad for the last test. Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh could lose their spots as they failed in the last match. In the Aussies bowling department, though Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood haven’t delivered yet, spinner Nathon Lyon and pacer Pat Cummins have done extremely well in the last 3 tests.

