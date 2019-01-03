In-tune India will take on faltering Australia in the 4th and final Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday in pursuit of ending their 70-year long wait to win a test series in Australia. The 4-match series has provided skipper Kohli with a unique opportunity, having an unassailable 2-1 lead after a thumping victory in Melbourne, to defy odds and stats on a foreign soil.
India will walk onto the field without its trump card Ravichandran Ashwin and senior pacer Ishant Sharma, due to fitness issues. On the other hand, Australia who faced heat for their batting might make a few changes. All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne is added to the squad for the last test. Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh could lose their spots as they failed in the last match. In the Aussies bowling department, though Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood haven’t delivered yet, spinner Nathon Lyon and pacer Pat Cummins have done extremely well in the last 3 tests.
Live Updates
India looks firm
Agarwal who impressed with the bat in his debut is again well on his way for another half-century and this can be crucial for the hosts. Agarwal and Pujara are stitching a crucial partnership with India looking at a good score before lunch. India 47/1
Hazlewood draws early blood
Hazelwood delivered early for the hosts dismissing KL Rahul for 9, IND 10/1. Rahul gave an easy one to Shaun Marsh in second slip. He was struggling right from the start and now has wasted another opportunity to prove his mettle.
India to bat first
Virat Kohli won the toss and India will bat first. It was a crucial toss to win as the pitch looks like a good batting surface and with the ball traditionally spinning at Sydney, it will be a tough task to bat in the fourth innings. One more thing, Kohli is yet to lose a match when he has won the toss.
Playing XI
Australia (Playing XI): Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, M Agarwal, C Pujara, V Kohli(c), A Rahane, H Vihari, R Pant(w), R Jadeja, K Yadav, M Shami, J Bumrah. Rahul, Kuldeep in; Rohit, Ishant out.