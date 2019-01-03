Australia vs India, Sydney Test, Dream11 prediction: Virat Kohli and men are all set to face Australia in the 4th Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). BCCI has already announced the 13-man squad for the fourth Test excluding Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma from the squad, while R Ashwin may make his comeback after the injury.

Australia vs India, Sydney Test, Dream11 prediction: With the new year, Tim Paine and team will be looking forward to a new start in the ongoing series against India. The Aussies have been lacking behind in the four-match series by 2-1 and the Kangaroos will be looking to level the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Australia vs India 4th Test match will commence from Thursday at 5:30 am (IST), where both the teams will be hoping to mark their the first victory of 2019. Virat Kohli and men, who have been performing outstandingly well in the white jersey so far, are holding a lead in the four match series and this match is going to be a high-volatage match as predicted by the pundits.

Key players to watch out for:

In the Indian side, the hopes and responsibility of scoring a big total in both the innings will be on experienced Chitteshwar Pujara, KL Raquel, Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Virat Kohli along with young legs Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant and Hanuman Vihari, who have been doing well in the last couple of matches.

The Indian bowling unit has also performed equally well as they managed to dismantal the hosts in all their six innings.

For Asutralia,skipper Tim Paine, Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris and Shaun Marsh have to perform their best and lead the side towards a run mountain. While Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood have to do their beat with the ball to bag the final Test.

Squads of Australia vs India Sydney Test:

India’s likely XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja/ R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia’s likely XI: Aaron Finch/Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (c/wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

