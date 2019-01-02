Australia vs India, Sydney Test: Team India is all set for the 4th Test match against Australia, which will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney from Thursday. Virat Kohli and men are ahead with 2-1 and will be eyeing to bag the next match also, while Tim Paine and boys are set to take the avenge and level the series. Here is Australia vs India, Sydney Test Live stream, TV channel India, preview and likely lineups.

Australia vs India, Sydney Test: Virat Kohli and men are all set to take on Australia in the 4th Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The fourth Test match will take place from January 3 to 7, 2019. So far in the 4 match series, India is leading by 2-1 and Virat Kohli and co. will try to continue the winning momentum after bagging the boxing day Test, while Tim Paine and the team will be eyeing to level the series. Both the teams will be looking start the New Year 2019 with a victory. According to the reports, Indian-vice captain Rohit Sharma will not be available for the Sydney Test, while spinner R Ashwin’s availability is still suspicious. India’s tour of Australia has been very interesting and heated, so far, as key players of both the indulged in the arguments and sledging.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test?

The live stream of the match will be available on Sonyliv.

When and what time is India vs Australia 4th Test?

The match will be played 5 days match will be played from the January 3 to 7 and will start at 5:30 am according to the local time. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of India vs Australia 4th Test?

India vs Australia 4th Test match will be aired on Sony Pictures Networks.

What are lineups for India vs Australia 4th Test match lineups?

India’s: Virat Kohli (C), A Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, C Pujara, H Vihari, R Pant, R Jadeja, K Yadav, R Ashwin, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yada

Australia: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh/Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (c,wk) Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

