Peruvians will face the desperate Bert van Marwijk's men in the final match of Group C

Peruvians will face the desperate Bert van Marwijk’s men in the final match of Group C with a hope to give their fans something to cheer about after having lost their matches till date. Even if Los Incas fail to hold Australia, they can go home with their heads high after causing Denmark and France serious issues in close 1-0 defeats.

Australian side is determined to stop Peru and secure a seat in the knockout round, but the Marwijk’s men would have to beat the Peruvians by a handsome margin to get this done.

If Australia fail to win or even finish all square then qualification will come down to goal difference first of all, then goal scored and then fair play.

But before the match they must min, Aussies will have to make a selection choice as in who comes in for injured striker Andrew Nabbout. On the other hand, Peru will play for their fans to salvage pride and make up for their performances in the last 2 games.

As far as the statistics go, Peru have been knocked out for the 3rd time in their group phase and this is the 2nd time when they lost their opening 2 matches.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Australia vs Peru match?

Australia vs Peru live streaming can be done on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go then it can be accessed on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the Group C’s Australia vs Peru match?

Australia vs Peru match will be played on June 26, Tuesday, at Fisht Stadium and it will start from 7:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 Australia vs Peru match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3. Sony Ten 2 will televise the match in English commentary while the latter will have it in Hindi language.

What will be the likely lineups?

Australia: Mathew Ryan, Aziz Behich, Mark Milligan, Trent Sainsbury, Josh Risdon, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Mile Jedinak, Robbie Kruse, Tomi Juric, Mathew Leckie

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun; Andre Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores; Paolo Guerrero

