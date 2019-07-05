Australia to take on South Africa at Manchester in the 45th match of the World Cup. Australia is currently at the top of the table whereas South Africa sitting at the eighth spot in the points table.

Australia who are currently sitting at the top of the World Cup 2019 points table, will face South Africa on Saturday in the 45th match at the Old Trafford cricket ground in their last league match in this World Cup. South Africa who is having a pathetic journey in this Worl Cup will surely look to finish their campaign on a good note. On the other hand, Australia, who are looking in superb form in this World Cup will target to finish their league run staying at the top of the points table. South Africa are sitting at the eighth spot in the points table with having 5 points.

Many are speculating that Australia will rest some of their key fast bowlers before the important semi-final match. But while speaking in a press conference, ahead of the South Africa match coach Justin Langer said, Australia will not rest any of their star bowlers. Australia is currently at the top of the table with 14 points from eight matches.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

