Australian skipper Steve Smith and opener Cameron Bancroft made stunning revelations in the press conference, admitting that they had tampered with the ball to gain an advantage in the match. The ball tampering was pulled off by Bancroft who used a yellow stick tape to collect some granules and run them, on the ball's surface. South Africa asserted a lead of 294 runs at the end of 3rd day's play at Newlands to put themselves in a comfortable position to win the Test match.

Australian captain Steve Smith opening up over the ball-tampering allegations faced by his side in the ongoing Test match against South Africa has admitted that he and opener Cameron Bancroft deliberately attempted to tamper the condition of the ball to gain an advantage. After a video of Bancroft rubbing an external substance trying to shine the ball went viral, the Aussie skipper made startling revelations in the post-match press conference. The shocking attempt can propel International Cricket Council (ICC) to take stern action against the Australian skipper and the other team members at fault.

In a TV video footage Australian opening batsman Cameron Bancroft can be seen taking an object out of his pocket which he further uses to rub on the ball while fielding on day 3 of the ongoing Test encounter at Newlands. Bancroft in the video appeared to have then out the object back into his pocket. The controversial footage had raise doubts that the Aussie tried to change the condition of the ball and now it has been confirmed that he did tamper with the red ball intentionally. He confessed that he had used a yellow sticky tape to collect soil granules and rubbed it on the ball’s surface as Australia wanted to ‘gain possible advantage’ in the game. “We just had discussions with the match officials. I’ve been charged with attempting to change the condition of the ball,” said Bancroft admitting that the match officials have charged him for ball tampering.

“We spoke about it and thought it was a possible way of getting an advantage. [It is a] deeply regrettable action,” said Steve Smith in the press conference while admitting that the Australian leadership knew about the malign attempt but it will not affect his captaincy in any way and that he will not step down as the captain. “The leadership group knew about it, we spoke about it at lunch,” Smith told a news conference. “I am not proud of what has happened. Its not in the spirit of the game, my integrity and the integrity of the team has been damaged and rightfully so. Its not on and it won’t happen again, I can promise you,” he added.

Bancroft after putting the object, which he has now termed a sticky yellow tape had spoken with the on-field umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth and showed them a black piece of cloth to deceive them before the game was restarted. He admitted that he was nervous to pull off the shameful activity but maintained that the decision was a collective one with the senior members aware of it. “The leadership group was discussing it. I was obviously nervous about it. With 100s of cameras around it is obviously a risk,” said Bancroft.

“Steve Smith, his Team & ALL the management will have to accept that whatever happens in their careers they will all be known for trying to CHEAT the game,” tweeted for England captain Michael Vaughan.

South Afric on day 3 of the Newlands Test took a match-winning lead of 294 runs by finishing the day with 234/5 on board. With the help of AB de Villiers 51 (103) and Aiden Markram’s 84 (145), South Africa are in a comfortable position to win the third Test against the Aussies who are certain to face ICC’s ire after ball tampering confessions. Earlier with Cameron Bancroft’s 77 (103) had helped Australia post 255/10 in their first innings in response to South Africa’s 311.

