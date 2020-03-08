Women's T20I World Cup final: Australia beat India in the finals by 85 runs as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. got all out for only 99 runs.

Australia outclassed India in the Women’s T20I World Cup finals by a huge margin of 85 runs and doubled the celebrations for women’s day. Meg Lanning and mates scored a gigantic total of 184 runs from 120 balls losing only 4 wickets that put Harmanpreet Kaur and co. under immense pressure resulting in a heartbroking defeat.

It won’t be wrong to say that Kangaroos got an advantage of playing at the home ground in familiar conditions, the way Beth Mooney and Alyessa Healy and Aussie stars played today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

While contrary to home team’s performance, Team India failed to impress in all 3 departments-Batting, Bowling and Fielding.

Meghan Schutt who surpassed Poonam Yadav to clinch maximum number of wickets, after today’s final, said she is absolutely overwhelmed, the atmosphere couldn’t have been any better. She was excited and ready to go, been waiting for this since a long time.

Praising Kaur and co., which was unbeaten throughout their world cup run, Schutt said India came out with so much confidence that Australia is happy to share the podium with them.

While Indian captain said she is happy the way team played in the whole tournament, and hopes better performances in future. She accepted that team failed to impress in finals but it was just a bad day.

May team get such support in future too, said Harmanpreet Kaur.

This was Australia’s 5th T20I World Cup win, while Team India had reached finals for the first time and was eyeing history but fell a step short.

