Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AUS-W vs BAN-W 1st ODI LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Streaming: Australia Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the opening match of their three-game ODI series at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Friday (Oct 9). The contest marks the beginning of the first-ever bilateral ODI series between the two sides, with Bangladesh also making their first bilateral ODI tour of Australia. Australia will be keen to make the most of home conditions under Tahlia McGrath, while Bangladesh will look to challenge the hosts in the historic series. Here are all the details, including match time, venue, TV telecast and live streaming options for mobile, TV and laptop as of Friday (Oct 9).

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st ODI Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1st ODI

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1st ODI Date: Friday, October 9, 2026

Friday, October 9, 2026 Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, Australia

Allan Border Field, Brisbane, Australia Match Time: 9:20 AM IST (2:20 PM local time, 4:50 AM UK time)

Where to Watch Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st ODI Live on TV?

In Australia, the Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI series will be broadcast live on Channel 7. Viewers in Australia can also access the coverage through 7Plus.

In India, the series will not have a confirmed television broadcaster based on the available details. Fans can watch the matches through FanCode’s live-streaming service.

How to Watch Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st ODI Live Streaming on Mobile and Laptop?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st ODI live on the FanCode app and website. Mobile users can access the match through the app, while laptop users can visit the FanCode website and look for the live match coverage.

In Australia, fans can follow the series through 7Plus, while viewers in Pakistan can watch the matches live on Tapmad. Broadcast and streaming arrangements for other regions are yet to be officially confirmed.

Australia Women and Bangladesh Women Squads

Australia Women: Tahlia McGrath (C), Georgia Voll, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Ash Gardner, Alana King.

Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana (C), Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Sarmin Sultana, Sharmin Akter, Sanjida Akther, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Farzana Haque, Disha Biswas, Murshida Khatun, Habiba Islam.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI Series Schedule

The three-match ODI series will be played entirely at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, with all matches scheduled to begin at 2:20 PM local time. The opening ODI on Friday (Oct 9) will be the first bilateral ODI meeting between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women.