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Home > Sports News > Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch AUS-W vs NZ-W Match Live In India, Australia And New Zealand

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch AUS-W vs NZ-W Match Live In India, Australia And New Zealand

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Streaming: Australia Women will take on New Zealand Women in the second T20I of the New Zealand Women tour of Australia 2026 at North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Tuesday, October 20.

Image Credits: ICC
Image Credits: ICC

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 12:56 IST

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE: Australia will look to strengthen their position in the series after surviving a major scare in the opening match. The hosts began their chase confidently with aggressive top-order batting, but a middle-order collapse brought New Zealand back into contention. Australia will aim to improve their middle-overs batting and make better use of the Powerplay as they return to the high-scoring North Sydney Oval.

Ellyse Perry was one of Australia’s standout performers in the previous match, smashing 52 off just 30 deliveries to help anchor the chase. Captain Sophie Molineux will look to lead a strong Australian lineup featuring Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland.

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New Zealand Women, meanwhile, will take confidence from pushing the world champions close in the series opener. Georgia Plimmer led the visitors’ batting effort with an unbeaten 85 off 68 balls, while Jess Kerr made a significant impact with the ball, taking three wickets for 25 runs to trigger Australia’s middle-order collapse. 

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I: Match Information

Tournament: New Zealand Women tour of Australia, 2026

Fixture: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Match Time: 7:15 PM Local Time | 8:15 AM GMT | 1:45 PM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, Australia

Format: Women’s T20 International

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Streaming: Where Can You Watch?

How to watch Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women second T20I live on the FanCode app and website through a premium subscription. No linear television broadcast is listed in the supplied broadcast information for Indian viewers.

Where can fans in Australia watch the match?

Viewers in Australia can watch the match on Channel 7 and Fox Cricket on television. Live streaming will be available through 7Plus and Kayo Sports, according to the supplied broadcast details.

Where can fans in New Zealand watch the match?

Cricket fans in New Zealand can follow the match on Sky Sport NZ. Digital streaming options include Sky Go and the NZC App, as listed in the supplied broadcast information.

Where can fans in other countries watch Australia Women vs New Zealand Women?

Viewers in the rest of the world should check their local television listings and streaming providers for coverage. The ICC TV platform may offer streaming in selected territories, subject to regional broadcast rights and availability.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Full Squads

Australia Women Squad

Beth Mooney (Wicketkeeper), Sophie Molineux (Captain), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Phoebe Litchfield, Alana King and Megan Schutt.

New Zealand Women Squad

Melie Kerr (Captain), Polly Inglis (Wicketkeeper), Georgia Plimmer, Flora Devonshire, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Bree Illing, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Bella James and Hannah Rowe.

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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch AUS-W vs NZ-W Match Live In India, Australia And New Zealand
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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch AUS-W vs NZ-W Match Live In India, Australia And New Zealand
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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch AUS-W vs NZ-W Match Live In India, Australia And New Zealand
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch AUS-W vs NZ-W Match Live In India, Australia And New Zealand
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch AUS-W vs NZ-W Match Live In India, Australia And New Zealand

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