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Home > Sports News > Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Here’s How Pat Cummins and Co Can Reach World Test Championship Final After South Africa Debacle | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Here’s How Pat Cummins and Co Can Reach World Test Championship Final After South Africa Debacle | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Australia remain in a strong position to qualify for the World Test Championship final despite suffering a crushing defeat against South Africa in the second Test in Gqeberha. Pat Cummins and Co currently sit at the top of the WTC 2025-27 standings with a points percentage of 75.00 after winning nine of their 12 matches. However, with 10 Tests remaining against South Africa, New Zealand and India, the defending contenders will need to maintain their consistency to secure a place among the top two teams. Here is a look at Australia's qualification scenario, remaining fixtures and the latest WTC standings as of Thursday (Oct 22).

Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Here's How Pat Cummins and Co Can Reach World Test Championship Final After South Africa Debacle | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Here's How Pat Cummins and Co Can Reach World Test Championship Final After South Africa Debacle | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 21:05 IST

Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Australia remain in a strong position to qualify for the World Test Championship final despite suffering a crushing defeat against South Africa in the second Test in Gqeberha. Pat Cummins and Co currently sit at the top of the WTC 2025-27 standings with a points percentage of 75.00 after winning nine of their 12 matches. However, with 10 Tests remaining against South Africa, New Zealand and India, the defending contenders will need to maintain their consistency to secure a place among the top two teams. Here is a look at Australia’s qualification scenario, remaining fixtures and the latest WTC standings as of Thursday (Oct 22).

Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario

Australia have collected 108 points from 12 Tests, winning nine and losing three, to remain at the top of the World Test Championship standings with a points percentage of 75.00. Their heavy defeat against South Africa in Gqeberha has reduced their margin for error, although they remain well placed to challenge for a spot in the final.

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Based on the current calculations, Australia need 51 additional points from their remaining 10 Tests to finish the WTC cycle with a points percentage of 60.00, assuming they do not incur any penalty-point deductions. That target can be achieved with four victories and one draw. Five wins would lift their final percentage to 63.63, while winning six of their remaining matches would put them in an even stronger position, provided they avoid further setbacks.

Australia’s remaining schedule, however, will be demanding. Four of their 10 Tests will be played at home against New Zealand, while the other six are away fixtures, including one in South Africa and five in India. Their record in India is a concern, with Australia having won only two of their last 12 Tests there. Despite their current advantage, they will need strong performances across these challenging assignments to finish among the top two teams.

Australia’s Remaining Tests in WTC 2025-27

  • Against South Africa: One remaining away Test
  • Against New Zealand: Four home Tests
  • Against India: Five away Tests
  • Total Remaining Tests: 10

WTC 2025-27 Latest Standings as of Thursday (Oct 22)

Australia continue to lead the World Test Championship standings, followed by New Zealand and South Africa. Bangladesh occupy fourth place, while India are fifth with a points percentage of 51.52. England, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Pakistan complete the nine-team table.

  • 1. Australia: Played 12, Won 9, Lost 3, Drawn 0, Points 108, PCT 75.00
  • 2. New Zealand: Played 6, Won 4, Lost 1, Drawn 1, Points 52, PCT 72.22
  • 3. South Africa: Played 6, Won 4, Lost 2, Drawn 0, Points 48, PCT 66.67
  • 4. Bangladesh: Played 6, Won 3, Lost 2, Drawn 1, Points 40, PCT 55.56
  • 5. India: Played 11, Won 5, Lost 4, Drawn 2, Points 68, PCT 51.52
  • 6. England: Played 16, Won 7, Lost 8, Drawn 1, Points 74, PCT 38.54
  • 7. Sri Lanka: Played 6, Won 1, Lost 2, Drawn 3, Points 24, PCT 33.33
  • 8. West Indies: Played 12, Won 2, Lost 8, Drawn 2, Points 30, PCT 20.83
  • 9. Pakistan: Played 9, Won 2, Lost 7, Drawn 0, Points 5, PCT 4.63

The standings are based on the figures provided for Thursday (Oct 22). For official updates, visit the ICC World Test Championship standings page.

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Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Here’s How Pat Cummins and Co Can Reach World Test Championship Final After South Africa Debacle | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
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Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Here’s How Pat Cummins and Co Can Reach World Test Championship Final After South Africa Debacle | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Here’s How Pat Cummins and Co Can Reach World Test Championship Final After South Africa Debacle | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Here’s How Pat Cummins and Co Can Reach World Test Championship Final After South Africa Debacle | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Here’s How Pat Cummins and Co Can Reach World Test Championship Final After South Africa Debacle | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Here’s How Pat Cummins and Co Can Reach World Test Championship Final After South Africa Debacle | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

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