On the Day 3 of the third Test match, Tim Paine was heard inviting Rishabh Pant to play in Australia's domestic Big Bash League. Paine mocked the Indian batsman saying that since he was not part of the Indian ODI squad due to the inclusion of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he should join BBL's Hobart Hurricanes after the Test series is over.

Australian skipper Tim Paine was at it again in the ongoing third Test match against India as he continued the mix of banters and sledging against the visitors on the pitch. After getting involved in a heated exchange with Indian captain Virat Kohli in the second Test, the 34-year-old Paine first took a light-hearted dig at Rohit Sharma in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and then made Rishabh Pant his next target.

Tim Paine doing some recruiting for the @HurricanesBBL out in the middle of the 'G… 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6btRZA3KI7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2018

“Tell you what, big MS (Dhoni) is back in the One Day squad too, we might get him down to the (Hobart) Hurricanes this bloke, we need a batter,” Paine was heard saying on the stump mic.

“Fancy that Pant, extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too. get you a nice apartment on the waterfront,” added Tim Paine.

The Australian captain then stooped a little low in his sledging and added, “Can you babysit? Can I take the wife to the movies one night, you can look after the kids.” Rishabh Pant, however, maintained his composure throughout Tim Paine’s sledging and did not retaliate.

The ongoing 4-Test match series is currently levelled at 1-1 and the third Test match’s result is anybody’s guess right now. India was struggling at 54/5 by the end of third day’s play but the visitors have a hefty lead of 346 runs over the hosts.

