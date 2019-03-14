Australian cricketer Michael Clarke says never underestimate importance of Dhoni: Michael Clarke has warned India to never underestimate the importance of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He said that an experienced player in the middle is so important. Clarke also suggested Aussies team selectors to include left-handed opener David Warner, all-rounder Steve Smith and left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc in the squad for World Cup 2019.

Australian cricketer Michael Clarke says never underestimate importance of Dhoni: Australian cricketer Michael Clarke has warned India to never underestimate the importance of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He said that an experienced player in the middle is so important. His comment comes after Dhoni was rested for the last two matches in the 5-match series against Australia, which India lost 2-3.

After pundits and fans felt the absence of Dhoni in the last two matches particularly in the 4th ODI, veteran cricketers have come forward to express their opinion over dropping of wicketkeeper-batsman. Former legendary leg spinner Shane Warne said that team India need the experience and leadership skills of Dhoni.

Former Test captain Bishan Singh Bedi said that team leader Virat Kohli is visibly rough without Dhoni and team felt his absence in the 4th ODI. In the penultimate match in Mohali, India had failed to defend the 358. Also, wicketkeeper Risabh Pant missed opportunities to lead the team to victory

Meanwhile, Clarke also congratulated his home team for the massive series win over India. Taking to Twitter, Clarke said that just woke to see Aussies got up in the final One-day International (ODI). Former Aussies captain said that the series win was exactly what Kangaroos needed before the World Cup 2019.

About the Australia squad for upcoming International Cricket Council’s (ICC) mega event, he suggested the team selectors to include left-handed opener David Warner, all-rounder Steve Smith and left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc in the squad. Warner and Smith were banned for ball-tampering during the test match against South Africa in March 2018.

Just woke to see the Aussies got up in the 5th ODI 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 massive series win. Congratulations to @AaronFinch5 and JL. Exactly what they needed leading into World Cup 🇦🇺🇮🇳🏏 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 13, 2019

HUGE series from @Uz_Khawaja and @patcummins30 👊🏻 add @davidwarner31 @stevesmith49 @mstarc56 to this squad and we are looking 👌🏻 for the WC 🏏 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 13, 2019

