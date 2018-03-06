Indian U-19 star Kamlesh Nagarkoti was outstanding for the World Cup-winning side and bagged a big contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming Indian Premier League season 11. Hailing the young pacer for his remarkable speed, McGrath termed him as the upcoming star of Indian bowling. He also praised the performances of Indian bowlers in the recently concluded South Africa tour.

Legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath is highly impressed by India’s bowling arsenal in the active setup. Indian bowlers were brilliant against South Africa in the recently concluded tour where they bowled out the hosts in all three Tests claiming all 60 possible wickets After Indian pacers impressive performances in the long format, the spinners did a splendid job to ran havoc at the Proteas in the ODI series. Hailing the Indian bowlers McGrath said, they are enjoying a great run and should continue to do so in coming future. He also singled out Indian U-19 star Kamlesh Nagarkoti for praise and reckoned he can be the rising star of Indian bowling.

Nagarkoti stole the show with his sensational pace in the ICC U-19 World Cup which India won be beating Australia in the finals. The southpaw was largely effective with his pace and combined well with his counter-part Sivam Mavi to run havoc at the opposition teams. He has been picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be relishing the prospect of brushing up his skills under the likes of Jacques Kallis and Mitchell Starc. McGrath stated the Nagarkoti had a bright future lying ahead of him as he is too young and his devastating pace is impressive.

“He has got some good real pace. I was impressed (with his performance) in the U-19 WC. He has got selected for KKR which is another bonus for him. I think he has got a bright career in front of him.

“For someone so young he is able to generate high speeds which will put stress on his body. As long as he looks after his body and concentrate on what he wants to do, he will get the results. He can’t get lazy. Its tough to get to the top but its tougher to stay there,” said the Australian pace great who scalped a staggering 563 wickets in 124 Tests for Australia.

Mcgrath hoped the Indian bowlers will continue their impressive display in the upcoming tour of England and Australia. Apart from rating high the performances of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, he also hailed the spinners and all-rounder Hardik Pandya who aced their jobs perfectly well to help India put up a strong fight in South Africa.

“They say you can’t win Test matches consistently if you can’t take 20 wickets. The bowlers India have at the moment are looking good, especially (Bhuvneshwar) Kumar, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as well as the spinners,” McGrath, who is Director of Coaching at MRF Pace Foundation, told reporters here.

He also said apart from the three pacers (Bhuvneshwar, Shami and Bumrah), Hardik Pandya was also doing a good job. “Obviously Pandya is doing his job as well. There is no shortage of bowlers. So things are looking good for India at the moment,” he added.

McGrath even after retiring from international cricket continues to contribute to the growth of the sport and is currently designated as the director of coaching at the famous MRF Pace Academy. He teaches the emerging talent, the basics of pace bowling and moulds them into stars. The Australian was happy to see his trainees’ bag big in the IPL and perform well in the domestic circuit.

“Basil Thampi is selected into the Indian team. Seven of the MRF trainees are in different IPL teams. KM Asif has been picked by CSK. I think it is a big positive for the Pace Foundation,” said McGrath.

